CMRL rolls out shuttle service for IT corridor

The feeder service ‘Office Ride’ has been started mainly to help IT professionals easily commute to corporate hubs and business parks in the city. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail in collaboration with automobile giant Ford has launched a new shuttle service that aims to connect commuters from Alandur station to the IT corridor along OMR stretch. Five vehicles were launched on Wednesday on a trial basis from Alandur station. The feeder service ‘Office Ride’ has been started mainly to help IT professionals easily commute to corporate hubs and business parks in the city. 

A CMRL release said the shuttle service will soon be expanded to other Metro stations, including AG-DMS, Annanagar East, Annanagar Tower, Koyambedu, and Ashok Nagar. 
A total of nine trips will be made from 8 am to noon and another nine trips from 5 pm to 9 pm, the release said. The app which works similar to other transport applications like Ola and Uber, allows the user to plan their journey.  

“Users will be able to pay for their rides through their mobile phones using any preferred digital mode – internet banking, digital wallets, credit and debit cards.” To improve last mile connectivity, CMRL previously launched initiatives, including share taxi, share auto and tempo feeder services, bicycle schemes, Zoom car and electric auto services.

 

