Conference on cancer at IIT-M today

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), in collaboration with Bhupat and Jyoti Mehta School of Biosciences and The Mehta Family Foundation, US, is organising an international conference on ‘Cancer Precision Medicine and Personalized Therapeutics’ at the IIT-M campus on Thursday. 

The event is host to a panel of international and national subject experts, who will speak on important challenges and developments in the field. 

The three-day conference will bring together scientists from IITs, Indian Institute of Science and Educational Research (IISERs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) as well as International research community, to discuss innovation in cancer genomics, drug development, target selection and the impact of new discoveries in personalized treatment strategies. 

Despite the untiring efforts in the fight against cancer, understanding tumour heterogeneity has been the greatest challenge in developing a universal treatment strategy. 

