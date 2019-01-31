Of seasons, seasoning and sea food delicACIES

Jennifer Joan R By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Till I got married, I didn’t know cooking. My colleagues at CSI Jessie Moses used to bring dinner for my husband and me,” says Margaret Samuel, who now works as a Geography teacher for high school students at CSI Bain School, Kilpauk. Her late father, an army officer, was a good cook who used to experiment and create his own dishes every evening for his wife, and his two kids — Margaret and Mercy. But, Margaret never learned to cook..

The witty, travel-loving Geography teacher’s tryst with cooking began when her daughter was born in 1993.“With Kathy’s birth came my love for cooking,” she says. “Even then, I did not really like standing near the stove for hours together. But I always thought about the final outcome, the beautiful presentation, and that got me through.” Margaret loves making fish curry and other sea food delicacies.

Margaret is not fond of chopping vegetables, but she does it. “The only vegetables that my children get are the ones from the gravy,” she says. Her interest primarily lies in cooking non-vegetarian dishes. Tuna cutlets, stuffed squids, beef gravy and a variety of chicken-based dishes. Chicken rolls and chicken salads are some of her go-to recipes for special occasions. Stuffed squids is her own recipe, which her family and friends love to savour. Talking about the dish she says, “The secret is in marinating the meat in ground tamarind and red chilli powder before cooking it.”

When she first began cooking, “I used fennel seeds in sambar instead of cumin seeds,” she laughs. With the help of her mother and friends, Margaret and her husband, Kishore, learned the basics, and were soon experimenting with their favourite non-vegetarian dishes.

Margaret now aims to master baking, and tries new recipes every day to figure out its dynamics. Her first cake was vanilla sponge cake, which she made in a traditional oven 25 years ago. “It came out very well,” she says. Later, when she tried to bake a chocolate cake in her conventional microwave oven, she came across what she calls a ‘baking disaster’.

Her interest in baking peaked after she had her second child in 2001. “I started baking carrot cakes, chocolate cakes, chocolate chip cookies, banana cakes, and shepherd’s pie. I also made tender coconut pudding and mango pudding for my children’s school and church sales,” she says.

Her kids, Kathy and Mervin, also bake occasionally, and have successfully mastered the banana bread and peppermint cake recipes.

Though Margaret loves to have company in the kitchen, she does not like people interfering with her process.