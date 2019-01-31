Organics are a necessity

Srividya Palaparthi By

CHENNAI: Rishabh Chokhani always wanted to involve himself in the business of doing something healthy. “The idea of organic food is common but a lot of people don’t know much about it in all earnest,” says the management graduate adding, “That’s why I stepped into the business of natural foods.” Hence, he started Naturvibe Botanicals, a US-based company which sells superfoods, essential oils, spices, herbal powders, organic and herbal teas etc on its e-commerce platform all over India.

Although the idea of organic food is the trend among the community lately, Rishabh laments that the awareness is low. “Everything that is natural need not be organic. Because even the groceries we buy are sterilised so much with chemicals that they end up not being organic. I was an unhealthy child, but I turned to a healthy regime which required me to include a lot of natural foods. I realised that it was a low hanging fruit and was something that people can apply to day-to-day life,” he says.

One might argue that the fad for organic foods might die out just like any other. But Rishabh is unfazed. He says, “Organics can never be a fad. However, here in India, ‘organic’ is something people consider as a luxury. We want to create the awareness that it’s a necessity. In the US, people choose organic when they eat, here we choose organic when we have the money. Our attempt is to create awareness and make organic foods accessible to everyone.” Elaborating on the same he says, “We go to the gym and take testosterone boosters for stamina. But, if you turn the label you see that the ingredients are what you get in India which are exported there and processed. Ashwagandha is a revitalising herb and it also contains cortisol. We can use that instead of loading up on pills. That is the awareness we are trying to build.”

Naturvibe Botanicals which was started in 2017 launched with the self-investment of $5 million. Rishabh admits that the e-commerce model that they have running here in India does not need a lot of investment. However he has grand plans for the future. “We have already broken even and we are heading for profits in 2019. We intend to enter brick and mortar stores by the second quarter of 2019. We could go in to Metro cities right away, but we want to launch our products in brick and mortar stores across the country in even the smaller cities. We foresee bringing in 120 distributors by the second quarter,” he says.

