Records set quickly and healthily

Did you know that you can make South Indian delicacies like idly, kolukkatai or puttu without using fire at all? Chennai just bagged a world record for it on Wednesday.

300 chefs made dishes without oil or heat  A Aravind

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Did you know that you can make South Indian delicacies like idly, kolukkatai or puttu without using fire at all? Chennai just bagged a world record for it on Wednesday.
The Geo India Foundation in association with the Airports Authority of India, created a world record in the city on Wednesday. Led by chef Padayal Sivakumar, 300 airport staff prepared 300 different dishes without using oil or fire, all in a span of five minutes.

The main attraction was that the chefs did not use oil or heat to prepare the dishes. P Shreyas, one of the visitors of the event said, “Though none of the items were boiled, no item smelled raw. They were equally tasty and some vegetables like pumpkin and ridge gourd taste even better when they are not cooked.”
The 300 dishes were a mix of fusion and innovation — pearl millet laddu, pumpkin kozhukattai, fig juice, lotus idly, coriander idly, pomegranate rice,  oragne rice, and sapota payasam.

“We trained around 1,000 people comprising airport staff and students and selected 300 of them for the record. All the ingredients used in the dishes today are used on a daily basis in every household in Tamil Nadu. One might wonder how idly is made without heat, we did it by using flattened rice that doesn’t require to be cooked, said chef Siva Kumar.

The items were all made from organic fruits and vegetables and served in eco-friendly bowls and plates. The record was part of the Healthy Lifestyle Festival held at the Chennai Airport Marriage Hall to educate the public on how to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Innovate and create

The 300 dishes included pearl millet laddu, pumpkin kozhukattai, lotus idly, coriander idly, hibiscus kheer,  mango pasumporiyal, navadhaniya sprout milk, pomegranate rice, orange rice, badam pisin jam, tender coconut jam, java plum kesari and sapota payasam.

