Redhills reservoir: Lake’s glory gone gloomy

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city is staring at a possible drought and the residents are already experiencing hardships. But the city continues to disrespect its waterbodies. Garbage and construction debris are being dumped into the bed of Redhills reservoir, which is one of the four major water sources of Chennai.

Local residents say that garbage trucks belonging to neighbouring municipalities have been dumping waste in the reservoir for the last few months as the reservoir went dry due to inadequate rains.

Also, lack of fencing around the reservoir by officials has given free access to anti-social elements to continue incessant dumping of waste.

In October 2017, Express reported how the main canal which carries water to this reservoir was heavily polluted due to the dumping of garbage, and another report in August 2018 said that raw sewage was being discharged in the main canal.

Now, the staff members of the neighbouring municipalities have started infiltrating into the bed of the reservoir and dumping waste.

“When the reservoir had some water around May 2018, garbage trucks couldn’t travel inside to dump waste. Now that the entire lake has dried up, acres of barren land can be freely accessed by trucks which dump garbage in the middle of the night,” said Praveen Kumar M, a resident and a member of NGO Arappor Iyakkam.

Though residents had started noticing heaps of garbage on the reservoir bed since November 2018, activists said that this menace started ever since the tank had gone bone-dry due to poor monsoon.

Mutton and chicken stalls located around Venkatachalam Nagar close to the Thirumullaivoyal side of the reservoir also dump meat waste in this spot.

Construction debris consisting of ceramic parts, discarded cables and more find their way to the reservoir bed, too.

The local resident association is planning to fence this portion of the reservoir to prevent trespassing and future incidents of garbage dumping.

Locals allege though Avadi Municipality has a dump yard of its own, sanitary workers take the garbage trucks to the reservoir since its closer.

Officials from the Water Resource Department, which is the custodian of all waterbodies including the four water tanks, said that garbage will be soon removed by earth-movers.

“The Redhills reservoir has a water spread area of 5,000 acres and a boundary of about 8 km. Due to its vast expanse, some anti-social elements dump waste at secluded areas like Venkatachalam Nagar and Kannadapalayam,” said an official from WRD in charge of Puzhal lake.

