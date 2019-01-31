Spiritual fair off to colourful start

Home Cities Chennai

Hordes of people flocked to the Gurunanak College campus on the first day of the six-day Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair (HSSF) for a day of fun, learning and spiritual upliftment.

A girl with an elephant at the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair; girls perform at the fair | DEBADATTA MALLICK

CHENNAI: Hordes of people flocked to the Gurunanak College campus on the first day of the six-day Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair (HSSF) for a day of fun, learning and spiritual upliftment. This is the 10th edition of the fair which will conclude on Monday.

Several spiritual and cultural activities are being held at the fair, apart from competitions for school children. The atmosphere is carnival-like and yet the mood remains one of learning and enrichment.
One of the highlights of the fair is the live elephant that stands tall and looks regal amidst a recreation of a typical village scene.

“I thought it was a statue, just like the other animals here,” said 7-year-old Manish Kumar, who gasped the moment he realised that it was a real elephant. “I have been standing here, staring at how calm and beautiful the elephant is. I will look around the fair and come back to see the elephant.” Parents and teachers too have been using the fair as a means to teach children about Hindu tradition and culture.

“My son has never lived in a village and is very disconnected from our ancient traditions and customs,” said Shrihari Prakash. “I have been bringing him every year to the fair because I find it to be a fun and nice way of making him see and learn rather than just read and listen to me. I find that every year the fair keeps getting better and I am looking forward to exploring all the stalls.”

