Student, elderly man die in road accidents in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A college student and a man, aged 50, died in separate accidents in the city on Wednesday. Police said B Kishore (23) of Devi Nagar at Kolathur, a final-year B.Com student, was riding his two-wheeler at Kolathur around 3 pm.

A tipper lorry going ahead of him suddenly took a turn at Cuddapah road-Villivakkam road junction. Kishore rammed the lorry in the middle and fell on the road. The rear wheel of the lorry ran over him and he died on the spot. Lorry driver R Chandran (25) of Nagapattinam and has been arrested.

A 50-year-old man died after he rammed his motorcycle into a car near Ambattur.

The accident occurred on the flyover at Pattaravakkam.

The car suddenly stopped in the middle of the flyover. S Perumal from Venkatapuram who was on his two-wheeler hit the car from behind and fell on the road and died.