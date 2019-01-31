Home Cities Chennai

Engineering students upbeat as Anna University allows arrear tests in ensuing semester

Engineering students are heaving a sigh of relief with Anna University having decided to relax the 2017 regulations, and permitting students to write arrear exams in the subsequent semester itself.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Engineering students are heaving a sigh of relief with Anna University having decided to relax the 2017 regulations, and permitting students to write arrear exams in the subsequent semester itself. While the academic council of the varsity, on Monday, has approved the change, it will not come into effect until the Syndicate approves it.

On January 18, hundreds of engineering students held protests across the State, urging the university to drop the regulation that forced them to wait a year before taking up arrear-exam for a subject.

Speaking to Express, MK Surappa, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university, said once the syndicate agrees to the change, students will be allowed to appear for their arrear exams in the next semester without a limit on the maximum number of credits they can write exams for.

“We want to provide a comfortable environment for students to learn and grow academically. This move will help them clear their arrears earlier,” said Surappa, adding that a new condition has however been proposed alongside.

“Students will have to clear all their first semester arrears before entering the seventh semester. This will ensure overall improvement in their academics,” he said.

According to the 2017 regulations, when students failed an exam, they have to wait a year before writing it. That is, a student who fails an exam in an odd semester will be allowed to retake it only in the next odd semester.

