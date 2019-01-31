Sustainable switch

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With more residents looking for green alternatives to household items, City Express lists out five city-based companies that sell eco-friendly products that are easy on your wallet.

Classic Eco-Friendly Bags

Wondering where to put your wedding favours in rather than tin boxes, bags or wrapping them individually? Classic Eco-Friendly Bags, which has a small wholesale store located in the buzzing Wavoo Complex on Anderson Road in Parrys, is where you will find decorated jute drawstring bags that make for a stylish statement to put your wedding favours in. With bags in different sizes, colors and with the option of customisation for bulk orders, this is the perfect place to visit if you are looking at large-scale gifting. They have a number of other products as well like jute tote bags, lunch bags, gift bags and so on to choose from.

Price: Depends on the customer’s requirements

For details, No. 26, Anderson Street, Wavoo Complex Chennai - 600001, Contact: +91 9840976768 / 8807707770 / 044 25386525

Adaaya Farm

Run by city-based couple Roli Bhat and T Harsh, five-year-old Adaaya Farm manufactures and supplies palm leaf tableware across India and the world. “We manufacture all the products out of our factory in Bhadravati. With the plastic ban in effect, people have consciously turned to eco-friendly alternatives. It has gained momentum,” shares Roli Bhat. The leaves are collected from the areca palm trees, steamed, pressed by rural workers and sustainably manufactured. “The products are biodegradable — so, after use, it can be composted, and used as organic manure,” she says. From palm areca plates in different shapes and sizes, trays, bowls, cutlery and sausage trays to dip bowls, soup bowls and pasta trays, Adaaya makes 66 different products out of the good old palm leaf. “Our individual retail orders include tableware for eco-weddings, parents who are conscious about the kind of tableware in which their children eat and so on, ” she says. The price of the products start from `2-3 (per plate) for smaller wares and go up to `15-20 for the bigger ones.

Price: Starts at `2-3 per plate.

For details: Visit www.adaayafarm.com or call: 9500017880, 43016552

Minimo

Mayank Jain has always been for sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives. Last September, he founded Minimo. The brand offers stainless steel straw as a replacement for the plastic ones. His manufacturing unit at Basin Bridge makes straws in two sizes — six and eight mm. The six mm ones come in straight and bent form. The 8 mm used for consuming milkshakes comes in a straight shape. “Most of us use stainless steel cutleries and vessels in the kitchen. It is food-friendly. I specifically go for 304 stainless steel which is light. However, the hospitality sector is not open to using these as substitutes fearing the hygiene factor. But we’re working on a sterilisation solution to ensure the safety aspect,” said Mayank. He has been targeting fruit shops and restaurants. The straws come in a pack of four — two straight and two bent along with a straw cleaner brush. They’re packed in jute pouches and easy to carry around. They’ve sold over 9,000 straws in one and a half months. Minimo also takes party bulk orders.

Price: A pack of four costs `299

For details, minimobasics.com / 9505583172

Everwards India

Two friends and fashion designers, Veena Balakrishnan and Sudarshana Pai, started Everwards India in December 2018. In an effort to make everyday essentials eco-friendly, their venture offers products ranging from a bamboo brush to toiletries. “We’ve used upcycled cloth garments, recycled newspaper, post-consumer cotton waste and coconut shells for crafting our products. We’re mindful about the other resources and what goes into packaging,” said Veena. Stationery, grocery bags, scrunchies, pouches, cutleries, bathroom brushes, and soap dishes are among the few they sell. Personal care like lip balm are available in stainless steel to avoid plastic even at the stage of packaging. The duo also often conducts ‘how to get rid of plastics’ workshops. Their products are available at an eco-friendly store called Ecoroute.

For details, everwards.co.in/8870514317

Saukhyam Pads

On an average, a woman disposes of 10-15,000 menstrual pads in her life and each pad is equivalent to four polythene bags. It takes as much as 800 years for a soiled sanitary napkin to break down. Addressing this, Anju Bist established Saukhyam Pads, which sells menstrual pads made of banana fiber as the absorbent material. Due to this, the pads dry very fast, absorb more than other cloth pads, are easy to wash and feel more comfortable than disposable pads. “Each pad lasts four to five years and they are very easy to wash. You need not even use hot water, all you need to do is soak the pad in water and later rinse it,” said Anju Bist. These pads are now available in shops in Bengaluru and Chennai and are also available online at https://www.saukhyampads.org/. The pads are the initiative of Amrita SeRVe (Self Reliant Village) project of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, a no-profit institution with consultative status to the UN. The aim is not only to prevent an environmental catastrophe but also make the pads cheaper and provide employment to rural women.

Price: A regular size pad starts from `60

For details, 6362453361 (Anju)

