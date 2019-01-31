Technical snag delays Chennai Metro rail commuters along Central-Airport route

Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Metro (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a Tuesday of woes for Metro commuters travelling along the Central-Airport route. Metro rail services were delayed for more than 30 minutes as a train plying on this route came to a sudden halt at Ashok Nagar station.

Around 7.15 pm on Tuesday, the train came to a grinding halt in the middle of the tracks. CMRL officials said that the incident occurred due to a technical glitch in the signalling system. 

But, an official source confirmed that this problem was caused mainly due to unskilled manforce behind the wheels.

“Such incidents happen quite frequently nowadays and mainly happens due to the lack of properly trained workers. Currently, CMRL has employed a majority of its workforce on a contract basis. Most station controllers and drivers are outsourced,” said the source.

Similar incidents have occurred in the past due to supposed signalling error. In November 2018, a train plying along Koyambedu-Airport route stopped in the tracks. 

