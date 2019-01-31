The world in stories

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Storytelling Festival (CSF) is back with its seventh edition. Thirty four storytellers are ready to celebrate stories, tell tales that educate, and enable self-exploration. The 11-day fest is presented by the World Storytelling Institute in collaboration with Chennai Storytellers, other organisations and individuals.

“We will have certain discussions and workshops where participants can join us through video conference. This, I believe opens up a lot of participation. We are also bringing in storytellers from all over the world, who will share tales from their land,” says Eric Miller, director, World Storytelling Institute.

Ruth Stotter, an academic who has headed a storytelling programme at a college in California for 15 years, will be part of the festival and will tell stories about storytelling and storytellers. “This is my third visit to India. The narrative and life of a storyteller who takes it up as a job to tell stories, moves from one place to another, finds new stories on the way and interacts with audience, fascinates me. So, I will be telling narratives of the ones that intrigued me and forced me to ponder,” she shares.

Sudha Umashanker, founder of Storycorner at Bookmine, , will host performances in Tamil. “There are numerous stories in regional languages that also need to be told, showcased and narrated to people. CSF is a good opportunity to do that, ” says Sudha, who will be narrating Bharathiyar’s story, alongside an English storytelling performance.

Storytellers including Lavanya Srinivas, Sandhya Ruban, Deepa Kiran, SW Alvin, Shan K, Geetha Kailasam, Seema Wahi Mukherjee, Rohini Vij, Debarati Banerjee and Shylaja Sampath will be part of the fest.

Open-mic storytelling sessions by and for adults, workshops on storytelling and a plethora of performances’ will be organised in CSF 2019.

The inaugural performance by Marion and Deepa will be held today at British Council, at 5.30 pm. CSF 2019 will be held till February 10 across different venues. For details, visit www.storytellinginstitute.org