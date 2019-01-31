Home Cities Chennai

The world in stories

The Chennai Storytelling Festival (CSF) is back with its seventh edition. Thirty four storytellers are ready to celebrate stories, tell tales that educate, and enable self-exploration.

Published: 31st January 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from the 2018 event

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Storytelling Festival (CSF) is back with its seventh edition. Thirty four storytellers are ready to celebrate stories, tell tales that educate, and enable self-exploration. The 11-day fest is presented by the World Storytelling Institute in collaboration with Chennai Storytellers, other organisations and individuals.

“We will have certain discussions and workshops where participants can join us through video conference. This, I believe opens up a lot of participation. We are also bringing in storytellers from all over the world, who will share tales from their land,” says  Eric Miller, director, World Storytelling Institute.
Ruth Stotter, an academic who has headed a storytelling programme at a college in California for 15 years, will be part of the festival and will tell stories about storytelling and storytellers. “This is my third visit to India. The narrative and life of a storyteller who takes it up as a job to tell stories, moves from one place to another, finds new stories on the way and interacts with audience, fascinates me. So, I will be telling narratives of the ones that intrigued me and forced me to ponder,” she shares.

Sudha Umashanker, founder of Storycorner at Bookmine, , will host performances in Tamil. “There are numerous stories in regional languages that also need to be told, showcased and narrated to people. CSF is a good opportunity to do that, ” says Sudha, who will be narrating Bharathiyar’s story, alongside an English storytelling performance.  

Storytellers including Lavanya Srinivas, Sandhya Ruban, Deepa Kiran, SW Alvin, Shan K, Geetha Kailasam, Seema Wahi Mukherjee, Rohini Vij, Debarati Banerjee and Shylaja Sampath will be part of the fest.

Open-mic storytelling sessions by and for adults, workshops on storytelling and a plethora of performances’ will be organised in CSF 2019.

The inaugural performance by Marion and Deepa will be held today at British Council, at 5.30 pm. CSF 2019 will be held till February 10 across different venues. For details, visit www.storytellinginstitute.org

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp