Water supply to be stopped to Alandur, suburbs tomorrow

Water supply will be stopped to areas around Alandur from Friday morning and will resume from Saturday morning owing to a pipe realigning work.

Published: 31st January 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water supply will be stopped to areas around Alandur from Friday morning and will resume from Saturday morning owing to a pipe realigning work.

According to an official release from Metro Water, to facilitate CMRL foot overbridge work, a pipe will be realigned at 9 am on Friday due to which water supply will be stopped to areas around Alandur till Saturday. The following areas will be affected- Balaji Nagar, B V Nagar, Nanganallur and K K Nagar around Alandur, Adambakkam, Cantonment Board, Officers Training Academy, Meenambakkam, Indian Air Force, Pammal Municipality, Anakaputhur, Pozhichlur Village Panchayat, Cowl Bazzar Village Panchayat, Munnavar Avenue and Kannabiran Koil street, and part of Pallavaram.

“A 750mm main water pipe is to be realigned for the construction of foot overbridge opposite Alandur metro rail station by CMRL. Work will be completed by 10 pm on Friday. After completion, supply will be resumed on Saturday,” said an official. Residences are requested to store sufficient quantity of water and may contact the engineers for arranging mobile water supply.

Area Engineer-XII – 8144930912
Deputy Area Engineer -8144930236
Head Office Complaint
 Cell- 044-28454040/044-45674567

