Whopping one tonne of banned plastics seized from Vadapalani hotel

In a major haul, single-use plastic goods weighing one tonne (1,000 kg) were seized by a team of Food Safety Officers (FSO), Chennai, from Hotel Saravana Bhavan in Vadapalani on Wednesday.

Published: 31st January 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 05:46 AM

plastic use, plastic bags

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

The raid was conducted on instructions from A Shanmuga Sundaram, Chennai District Collector, based on a tip-off.

The team found banned plastic substance in the storeroom. All of them were seized and sealed. The seized plastic items were 3,200 trays (meant for mini-tiffin), 520 cups, 1,250 covers, 1,650 tumblers, 1,275 plastic-coated boxes, 55 rolls, 550 plastic-insulated and aluminium-coated covers, 300 plastic straws and 20 wrapper rolls among other items.

According to FSO sources, so far this month, a total of 6.75 tonnes of banned plastic goods have been confiscated from various leading commercial establishments including Big-Bazaar, Jeyachandran Textiles, Saravana Stores and others.

The crackdown on single-use plastic began after the State banned its use starting January 1. In the first week of January, officials of the Tiruchy Corporation confiscated over two tonnes of banned materials from a leading textile shop.

 

Comments

