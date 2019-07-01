Aththi Varadar festival: Special trains to Kancheepuram from today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of Aththi Varadar festival at Sri Varadharaja Perumal temple, Southern Railway will operate two local special trains to Kancheepuram from July 1 for 48 days. A local special train will leave Kancheepuram at 12.50 pm and reach Chengalpattu at 2.15 pm.

Chengalpattu-Kancheepuram local special train will leave Chengalpattu at 3.10 pm and reach Kancheepuram at 4 pm. Tambaram-Kancheepuram special train will leave Tambaram at 9 am and reach Kancheepuram at 11 am. The train will leave Kancheepuram at 4.30 pm and reach Tambaram at 6.30 pm, a release said.