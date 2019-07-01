Chennai-Kollam Express receives refurbished coaches

Home Cities Chennai

There is an auto janitor system to spray air freshener every few minutes automatically and health faucets have been provided in lavatories.

CHENNAI : Four months after introduction, Chennai-Kollam Express got the upgraded refurbished coaches on Sunday. The 14 coaches were upgraded at Perambur Carriage Workshop, Perambur Loco workshop and Golden rock workshop, Ponmalai.

The refurbished rake also called Utkrisht coaches are environment-friendly developed as a part of Utkrisht Project of Indian Railways.

The coaches are fitted with energy efficient LED tube lights, panel of LED lights in doorway and gangway, dustbins in the toilets and stickers with ‘Go Green’ messages. In addition, integrated basin-cum-dustbins provided in AC coaches.

There is an auto janitor system to spray air freshener every few minutes automatically and health faucets have been provided in lavatories.The provision of Braille signage for berth numbers and information stickers has also been provided.

