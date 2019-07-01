Fashion that creates awareness

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the low bass of the music reverberating through the room at The Park, two models walk up to the stage. The female model turns around, and the words emblazoned on her cloak are revealed to the audience, which read, ‘Real Men Don’t Rape’.

The Park and Apsara Reddy presented Fashion Friday With A Cause on Friday. The theme for was Real Men Don’t Rape, with the intent to spread awareness on women’s empowerment through fashion.

The designers who presented their garments included Rehane, Richa Goenka, Chaitanya Rao, Vivek Karunakaran, Sidney Sladen and Tina Vincent. “Entertainment should entertain and inform as it is accessible to a lot of people.

It throws light on certain issues and informs people. It is important to talk about topics such as rape because it can only be countered through raising awareness,” said Reddy.All the garments displayed by the designers revolved around this theme. T

he strongest showing was by Karunakaran, with the models and the music coming together in tandem to tell a powerful story with an impactful moral — that rape is never the victim’s fault.

The show was preceded with a dance showcase by the Black Swan Dance Company. Patrons of the show congratulated the models and designers.