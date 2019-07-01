Kilpauk's Royal Pan Place: A royal post-meal treat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Grasping the paan gently, you pop the treat into your mouth. The crunch of the betel leaf is followed by an explosion of sweet that leaves a cooling and refreshing tingle. Chocolate, vanilla, ramleela and raat ki rani — these are a few crowd favourites that are also available at the Royal Pan Place in Kilpauk.

Started by the couple Abdul Alim and A Parveen in 2016, the small shop is thronged by customers craving for a bite of the post-meal treat. “We decided to open a paan shop that offers different flavours to customers as paan has become a popular delicacy in the south. People like the different condiments mixed on the leaves, and we don’t use tobacco because it ruins the true appeal of paan,” says Parveen. On a day they have more than 100 customers coming in to buy paan.

The betel leaves and sweet chutney are all the way from Banaras and spread across four categories of paans namely mughlai paan (betel leaves are green in colour with gulkand cherry and special mix chutney flavours), Banaras paan (slightly smaller betel leaves with assorted ingredients in minty flavour), Calcutta paan and fire paan.

The fire paan, prepared with special ingredients, is finished off with a small fire on top. They then put it in the customer’s mouth which was a breathtaking sight. Lakshman B, a customer says, “I love the fire paan as it taste a little hot inside the mouth and is sweet and bitter at the same time giving you a flavourful taste.”

Mohammed Anas, 22-year-old son of Abdul Alim, says, “We have a secret special ingredient mixed with different flavours of the paan chutney. It was created by my father and has become a family recipe. Paan-making is an art; I like fixing paans in just the right mix and get compliments from the customers for its taste.”

They offer chuski paan, mastaani paan, chandan paan, prem sagar, cocktail paan, vanilla flavour paan, blueberry paan and more. The ladoo paan which comes with a chocolate ladoo and deep frozen ice paans deep, is a favourite among the customers. The kulfi paan is shaped like a kulfi, and made with a special spread and topped with a cherry. It tastes like heaven inside the mouth. Royal Paan Palace also offers tasty fruity flavours ranging from mango to strawberry, apple and melon. The raat ki rani paan has a refreshing flavour, and a sweet jasmine aftertaste. Ramleela and park avenue has a strong minty taste.

The paan is priced from `25 and goes up to `2,400. “The royal special paan is the most expensive one. It takes nearly five hours to prepare as it is made using gold-coated leaves which we procure from Hyderabad. All the special ingredients are mixed together equally. It is a paan fit for the king, which you won’t find anywhere else,” says Anas. For details, call: 9840310876