Most within 1-km radius unaware of smart city plan in Chennai's T Nagar

CHENNAI: Around 80 per cent of residents within one-km radius of implementation of the Smart City in T Nagar do not know about the project nor about its mission, a report on the level of participation of deprived urban communities in the project, has found.

The report by Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) also said of the 20 per cent that has heard about it, none participated in any consultation or discussion regarding the same.

For this, the centre surveyed 100 individuals. Of these 64 per cent belong to SC, two per cent belong to ST, 12 per cent are from OBCs and 22 per cent from general category.

“It is claimed that Chennai is one of the first few cities in Tamil Nadu to create the discussion page at mygov portal and one among the first five cities in India and that the discussion page has the highest number of responses and comments received in the area,” the report said.

It is believed that the comments received were from people other than the ones living in the vicinity of the smart city project.“However, the marginalised sections do not have access to these portals. Therefore, the needs and priorities of the Mission is also more towards those who can access these platforms,” it added.

Apart from lack of awareness, the report also said implementation of the mission had resulted in loss of livelihood. “As the assessment was predominantly undertaken at T Nagar where the project under Urban Mobility is being implemented, only two per cent said there were positive impacts, 60 per cent pointed out there was no impact and 38 per cent said there were negative impacts,” the report said.

Of the 38 per cent, 47 per cent said their livelihood was affected. Vendors and small-scale businesses were affected by the diversion of traffic and temporary or permanent closure of vending spaces.

When contacted, a Corporation official said, “All projects, including water bodies restoration, smart classrooms in corporation schools, public parks, public spaces like pedestrian plaza and smart roads, sensory park next to corporation school for children with disabilities are meant for all citizens, equally and inclusively.” The official said any suggestion on improving inclusiveness is welcome.

While some street vendors who were in the job for over 40 years have lost their livelihood, others said they were inconvenienced by the temporary closure of roads