Vietnamese paintings often have vibrant colours, says Asian Art House co-founder Rajika Mittra

CHENNAI: WelcomArt ITC Grand Chola in association with the Asian Art House, under its ‘WelcomArt’ banner, showcased a three-day art exhibition — ‘A Journey Through Art’, starting Friday evening at the hotel. This exclusive art experience featured 27 artworks from about 15 Vietnamese and Indian artists. The exhibition highlighted the artistic learning, philosophy and processes of various art forms bringing together the sensibilities of the two countries and their distinct imagery.

“This is our first time in Chennai and it was a market that we were not sure about,” said Rajika Mittra, co-founder of Asian Art House and one of the curators of the show.

“We intentionally picked artworks that were subtle and had simple, yet striking colours that instantly resonate with people viewing the artwork. The response we have received has been positive. When people tell us that the collection is good, that is always a good sign.”

Works of artists like Laxman Aaley, Vijayraaj Bodhankar, Bhaskar Rao Botcha, Manoj Das, Gourishankar Soni, Sangeeta Babani, Madhavi Joshi, Ganesh Doddamani, Sanjay Tikkal, Rangoli Garg and Sujata Sah Sejekan were displayed alongside striking works from Vietnam.

Chennai-based artist Upasana Asrani was also featured at the exhibition. When it comes to Vietnamese artworks, Rajika said that its distinctive style and simplicity is what makes them appealing to people.

“Vietnamese paintings often have vibrant colours and are all textured,” she said. “They are influenced heavily by French artists and depict simple village life, nature or what is seen in daily life which is also what makes them so attractive. The colours and the multiple hues used in their paintings makes it a must-have in all homes because you want to wake up to bright stuff.

To put it simply, Vietnamese art leaves you with a lovely feeling.”Rajika added that Indians are gradually warming up to the idea of buying art, not just as an investment but also for the joy of owning a piece of art as well.

“I always tell people not to look at art purely as a good investment, which it definitely is,” she said. “Look at art as something that you will like to keep and give to your children. It is not always about the investment. Today, youngsters are investing a lot in art and that is heartening.”

ITC Hotels began art appreciation through art exhibitions and art camps. The group promotes upcoming talent through the WelcomArt initiative which facilitates a platform for budding artists to showcase their works at no cost at the ITC Maurya in New Delhi, ITC Rajputana in Jaipur, ITC Sonar in Kolkata, ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru and ITC Grand Chola in Chennai.