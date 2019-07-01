Home Cities Chennai

Walking proud: Chennai Rainbow marches on

The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets.

Published: 01st July 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride

Many participated in the 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday.

In addition to iridescent flags, umbrellas, badges and clothes, the plaques and sign boards emphasised on larger social issues such as consent, equality, inclusion and feminism.

‘I love freely given, reversible, informed, enthusiastic, specific consent,’ read a slogan. Another said, ‘Do not rape, it’s really that simple,’.

The others included, ‘We take pride in equality,’ ‘Smash Cis-heterosexual Brahminical Patriarchy’ and ‘Do not use caste and gender to oppress’. A sketch of  Ambedkar and Periyar was embedded on several rainbow flags.

“Every year we come together to celebrate the pride of our gender identity and sexuality. This year, ahead of the parade we organised a series of workshops on mental health, gender and sexuality,” said Jaya, general manager of Sahodaran, an NGO.

The events were conducted by 

Tamil Nadu Rainbow Coalition (TNRC) to create visibility of alternative sexualities, gender identities and sex characteristics.

“Our major agenda is to encourage an anti-discrimination law at the national level and affirmative actions for LGBTIQA + community,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Rainbow Chennai Rainbow Pride
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp