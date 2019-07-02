AIADMK, DMK spar over LS poll victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first Assembly session following the Lok Sabha polls saw the Dravidian rivals exchanging charges over electoral outcomes. Praising DMK chief MK Stalin, T Udhaya Suriyan pointed out that their party had won Dindigul by a margin of five lakh votes, a constituency where AIADMK first tasted success right after its formation in 1972.

Forests Minister C Srinivasan replied: “DMK may have bagged Dindigul, but AIADMK won Nilakkottai Assembly seat by a margin of 20,000 votes. The situation for election when AIADMK won the seat and now are different.” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said DMK won the elections by making “unrealistic promises”.

“You promised to waive education loans, jewellery loans and farm loans... You have won, but how will you fulfil these promises?” MK Stalin replied: “We promised to fulfil these promises when we assume office. I reiterate... We will come to power soon and will fulfil these promises.”

Pat came the reply from CM: “You (DMK) had lost deposit in RK Nagar bypolls. But you have won now. Just as how things changed for you, it will change for us too.” Commotion prevailed in the House over the heated exchanges.