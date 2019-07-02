DMK offers Rajya Sabha ticket to two veterans

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK has offered Rajya Sabha ticket to two veterans. Party president MK Stalin announced names of P Shanmugam, general secretary of Labour Progressive Front( LPF) and P Wilson, an advocate of the party and secretary, advisory committee on Amendment of rules, DMK.

Shanmugam has been with the trade union for more than two decades and Wilson has been appearing for DMK for the last 25 years and was the one who appeared in the case relating to burial of mortal remains of former CM Karunanidhi at Marina. One seat has been allocated to MDMK as per poll pact.