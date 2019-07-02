Home Cities Chennai

Future stars CA bags title

Former Tamil Nadu state cricketer S Gopalakrishnan gave away the awards.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:03 AM

The winning team of FSCA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: K Vijayapriyadarsan’s 50 came in handy for Future Stars Cricket Academy to beat GNCSC Academy by 43 runs in the final of the 2nd PS Nataraja Sarma Memorial U-16 cricket tournament conducted by Gandhi Nagar Cricket & Sports Club. Former Tamil Nadu state cricketer S Gopalakrishnan gave away the awards.

Brief scores: FSCA 160 
in 30 ovs (K Vijayapriyadarsan 50, SR Athish 47, B 
Aaditya 4/26) bt GNCSC Academy 117/7 in 30 ovs (M Ayush  59).
Special awards: Player of the final: K Vijayapriyadarsan (FSCA). Top century scorer of the tournament: CP Akshath (FSCA). Best batsman: N Anirudh (GNCSC CA). Best bowler: P Prakash Rai (GNCSC CA). Best all-rounder: B Aaditya (GNCSC CA). Promising wicketkeeper-batsman: R Rohan (GNCSC CA).

Tennis tourney
SSN college will organise the SSN Open 2K19, a national-level tennis tournament from July 19 to July 22 at its tennis centre.Apart from men’s and 
women’s singles and men’s doubles, there will also be a U-16 singles for boys and girls. Total cash prize money is `1,00,000. AITA rules and regulations and code of conduct will be followed. Entries close on July 15. For details, call: 9444139220, 9003093381.
Cricket coaching camp India Pistons Cricket 

Academy will conduct its annual cricket coaching camp 
at CPT-IPL grounds, Adyar from July 29 on Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturdays, the coaching will be from 4 pm to 6 pm and on Sundays, it will be from 6.30 pm to 8.30 am. For details, contact: 6381070166, 7299248911.

Comments

