Garbage bins empty, litter strewn on road

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Garbage bins placed outside the compound wall of Bharat Petroleum terminal in Tondiarpet seem to serve no purpose as loads of waste have been dumped on the road leaving the bins empty. Residents complain that the Corporation staff dump the garbage on the road.

“The staff members collect garbage door-to-door in a tri-cycle every day, but they dump the garbage on the road instead of using the bins,” said 39-year-old S Sudha, a resident of the locality. She said that the garbage has not been collected for a week and hence stray animals nibble on the trash.

The place where the garbage is being dumped is a prohibited area. The road is often frequented by officials and engineers of Bharat Petroleum, but the Corporation has left the place in neglect. Residents lament that along with household waste, plastic waste is also being dumped from other localities.

“The tri-cycles dump garbage on the main road every day and it has been two weeks since the lorry came to collect the garbage heaps,” she said.

When contacted, Corporation officials denied the allegations. “We will send a lorry and clean it at the earliest on Monday,” said the official.