Home Cities Chennai

MRTS Phase II extension hits hurdle

The appellants were allowed to be represented by authorized representatives.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will the Supreme Court hearing on Section 24 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 delay the Phase-II extension of Mass Rapid Transit System further? Though 98 per cent of work on the project has been completed, a 0.5 km stretch continues to be a bone of contention.

A five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India, will review the Supreme Court verdict on applicability of Section 24 of the new Act. Meanwhile, the Madras High Court, which is hearing the land acquisition case pertaining to MRTS, has sought a suggestion from the State government. The apex court will review the correctness in payment of compensation to landowners and when the award granting compensation would come into effect. 

Madras High court ordered special Tehsildar (land acquisition) MRTS to issue individual notices to appellants under Section 21 (2) of the Land Acquistion Act 2013 to attend award enquiry for passing the final award within four weeks of passing the order.

The appellants were allowed to be represented by authorized representatives.  The court said that tehsildar will send in the copy of the award to the appellants within two weeks from the date when the award is passed. Following which apellants were given six days from the date of receipt of the award to file a representation before district collector which will be referred to principal district judge or city civil court which will settle the issue.

K Velusamy, one of the appellants, said that till now the authorities have not summoned them. “We are still waiting to hear from them,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MRTS
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp