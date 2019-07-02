MRTS Phase II extension hits hurdle

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will the Supreme Court hearing on Section 24 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 delay the Phase-II extension of Mass Rapid Transit System further? Though 98 per cent of work on the project has been completed, a 0.5 km stretch continues to be a bone of contention.

A five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India, will review the Supreme Court verdict on applicability of Section 24 of the new Act. Meanwhile, the Madras High Court, which is hearing the land acquisition case pertaining to MRTS, has sought a suggestion from the State government. The apex court will review the correctness in payment of compensation to landowners and when the award granting compensation would come into effect.

Madras High court ordered special Tehsildar (land acquisition) MRTS to issue individual notices to appellants under Section 21 (2) of the Land Acquistion Act 2013 to attend award enquiry for passing the final award within four weeks of passing the order.

The appellants were allowed to be represented by authorized representatives. The court said that tehsildar will send in the copy of the award to the appellants within two weeks from the date when the award is passed. Following which apellants were given six days from the date of receipt of the award to file a representation before district collector which will be referred to principal district judge or city civil court which will settle the issue.

K Velusamy, one of the appellants, said that till now the authorities have not summoned them. “We are still waiting to hear from them,” he said.