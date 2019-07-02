Home Cities Chennai

New Coast Guard chief is alumnus of Madras University

 Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan, who took over as the 23rd Chief of Indian Coast Guard, has Chennai links and is an alumnus of Madras University.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan, who took over as the 23rd Chief of Indian Coast Guard, has Chennai links and is an alumnus of Madras University.

Natarajan, a fifth batch officer of the Indian Coast Guard, who did his initial schooling in Chennai, holds a Masters’ Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University and is also an alumnus of the

Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He took over office on Sunday.
The Flag officer joined service in January 1984, and during the initial years, specialized in select core competencies which include Search and Rescue as well as Maritime Safety and Port Operations at the US Coast Guard Reserve Training Centre, Yorktown, Virginia.  

In his illustrious career spanning over 35 years, the Flag Officer has had the distinction of holding important Command and Staff appointments, both afloat and ashore. He has commanded all classes of Indian Coast Guard ships, which include Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV), Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) and Inshore Patrol Vessel (IPV).  

He has also served as the Commander, Coast Guard District No.5 (Tamil Nadu), the Commanding Officer, ICGS Mandapam, and as the first Officer-in-Charge of Coast Guard Training Centre (Kochi). At the Coast Guard Headquarters, his key staff assignments include Principal Director (Policy & Plans), Chairman, Coast Guard Service Selection Board, Principal Director (Projects), Joint Director (Operations) and Coast Guard Advisor (CGA) to the Director General, Indian Coast Guard.

Post 26/11, the country was recovering from one of the worst terrorist attacks. His moment of reckoning came during that period, when, as the Deputy Director General (Policy & Plans), on being elevated to the Flag Rank, he spearheaded the Staff Division of Policy and Plans at the Coast Guard Headquarters and was instrumental in giving a major fillip to the overall growth of the Coast Guard in terms of setting up of additional 20 Stations, 10 Air Establishments, 2 Regional Headquarters, 2 Seaboard Headquarters, contract for 120 ships and boats.

The Flag Officer was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General in August 2016 and took over the reins as Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard). He is a recipient of President’s Tatrakshak Medal for his distinguished service to the nation. He is married to Jayanthi Natarajan and the couple has two children.

