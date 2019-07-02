Home Cities Chennai

Sew it like Sally

A s she carefully lays out the fabrics on the table at her house in Adyar, her eyes shine with pride at her handiwork.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:09 AM

Sally learned to sew from her mother in the 1960s

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As she carefully lays out the fabrics on the table at her house in Adyar, her eyes shine with pride at her handiwork. A few weeks back, 79-year-old Sally Matthew decided to sell all the children’s clothes she had stitched over the last 40 years. 

The first ever garment she made was in 1963 — a white jabla for her new-born niece. “I take inspiration from other garments, but I design them based on how I want them to be. I think this traditional style is also good,” says Sally. She has made children’s clothes for her friends and family, spending her free time with her needle and thread.

When in high school, Sally took an embroidery and sewing class. Although she had first learned how to sew using a machine, she says she has now lost touch with that style and prefers to hand-sew all the garments. “I wasn’t very good at it initially. I used to ask my friends to do the work we were assigned, and when the teachers asked, I used to say I made them,” she says, laughing.

Most of the materials she uses are sourced from the US, sent by her children who live there. She also sources material from her hometown Kottayam in Kerala. As she likes working with lace, she loves to make dresses for girls. She also likes to embroider flowers onto the colourful fabrics.

Sally’s love for flowers began when she took up flower arrangement classes when she lived in Bengaluru from 1975 to1980. “I usually sew roses on clothes. Roses are actually not so good for flower arrangements, because the petals fall off quickly, and because the stems and leaves cannot be bent easily. But they look very nice on the clothes,” she says, adding that she has won flower competitions held in Bengaluru.

Ten per cent of the sales will be donated to her local church, the St Mary’s Orthodox Church in Santhome. “Many people go for readymade clothes, but they are usually not made with good material. Handmade clothes are not only good quality, but they are also unique from other clothes,” she says.Contact Sally on 9790778557

Comments

