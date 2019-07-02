Home Cities Chennai

Stop watch! Time frozen at Chennai's Mint clock tower since 2018

While clock towers at Royapettah, Demellows Road, Doveton are functioning, the one at Mint Street is stuck at 5.20, despite a facelift in 2014.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 11:41 AM

The iconic clock tower at Mint in Chennai | T Varun kumar

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the fifties, when watches were a luxury few could afford, massive stand-alone clock towers were what many relied on. Now, these vintage structures lie in a state of utter neglect.

There are four clock towers in Chennai — at Royapettah, Demellows Road, Doveton and Mint. While three of these are functioning, the one on Mint Street is stuck at 5.20 since 2018. This despite a facelift in 2014. The clock tower in Doveton was dysfunctional for three years before the Corporation fixed it six months ago. 

The 60-feet clock tower at Mint has a heavy pendulum, iron plates, a 4-feet diameter dial and a metal rope. “Once every 30 hours, a staff has to wind the clock using a spanner as key,” says a Corporation official. 

Historians point out the importance of these structures. “Those days, when only a few people had HMT watches, the concept of time for a common man came from these clocks,” says historian V Sriram. “The clock on Mint Street was inaugurated in 1948 by the then Mayor U Krishna Rao.” The working mechanism of the clock, Sriram says, is called ‘master & slave’ arrangement. “The master gives key from the ground and the clock on top, considered the slave, obeys.” 

Speaking to Express, a Corporation official said a proposal to fix the Mint clock had been finalised. “The clock will be repaired by the end of July at a cost of Rs 69,000.”

Comments

