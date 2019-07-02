Sway to AR Rahman’s tunes on

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: September 8, 2018, 7 pm — 24th Street in Thillai Ganga Nagar, Nanganallur was dotted with vehicles. After finding a space to park our vehicle, we followed the sound of music that was coming from the terrace of an apartment. We walked up a flight of stairs, hopped our way through the numerous pairs of footwear along the way, and finally found the motta madi’s door — a musical one. We were at Motta Madi Music, a musical initiative by city-based sound engineer Badhri Narayanan Seshadri and his band. The fairy lights, lanterns, the 100-odd music enthusiasts of all age groups, who had occupied every nook and cranny of Badhri’s humble terrace, set the mood for the event. Soon, Badhri’s band began playing Tamil film songs while the audience sang their hearts out.

Motta Madi Music has traversed beyond the terrace to different venues — from auditoriums, halls, restaurants and what not! Thanks to their relatable and fun music programme model. Here’s some good news for all you Motta Madi Music fans and anyone who loves to croon for nothing but the love of singing. City-based public relations firm Cirkle PR in association with Chennai Citi Centre will present ‘Motta Maadi Music — REWIND — Journey of AR Rahman’ at the mall’s rooftop on July 13.

“We started Motta Madi Music in January 2018, to provide an inclusive space for anyone who loves to sing. We wanted to provide a space that didn’t judge anyone’s singing capability or capacity. We had 20-25 people in the first MMM event,” says Badhri. Within six months, the number grew to 200. “Around July, we curated a tribute event to Rahman and about 180 people turned up!” he shares.

After word-of-mouth and gaining unprecedented success, the Motta Madi troupe has curated similar events in other venues and Badhri says that the audience is their performers. “We also promote independent artistes and sometimes add slots for them but otherwise, it’s mostly the audience who sing. They are the performers,” he says.

Excited about the upcoming event, Badhri says, “One can see the sea from Citi Center’s rooftop. It has the capacity to seat about 500 people. So, the view, the breeze, the music and 500 voices singing together is going to be an incredible combination.”

We couldn’t but ask Badhri about the role of his mother, who has been a vital part of Motta Madi Music’s success in many ways — one being her hospitality. He laughs and says, “My mother once made 180 cups of coffee for the audience. She and her coffee have an exclusive fan following.”

Lisha, founder of Cirkle PR, the mind behind the event shares, “I’ve always wanted to curate an event with ‘rewind’ as the concept. I’ve been to MMM’s events before and all I saw there was joy, music and so much positivity. So, I decided to host them on a bigger platform.”

Lisha tells us that celebrity singers will also be present during the event. “We can’t reveal the names now. But, we will be hosting a few well-known musicians and celebrities as well,” she says.

Inquiries and song requests have been pouring in, and Lisha says that popular 90s songs of the ‘Mozart of Madras’ including Pudhu vellai mazhai, Kadhal sadu gudu, Jumbalakka and Thaiyya thaiyya will be part of MMM’s playlist. “Even people in their 60s and 70s have shown interest in the event. So, we are looking forward to a lively, energetic and fun-filled evening,” she says.

(The event will take place at Chennai Citi Center’s rooftop on July 13 from 6.30 pm. Registrations open on July 3 at 7 pm. To register, visit: www.cirklepr.in/cirkleevents or call 9840003993 /48587576)