Why the flash strike by MTC staff?

MTC workers, who receive their salary on the last working day of every month, alleged they received only 62 per cent of their money on Saturday.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MTC workers, who receive their salary on the last working day of every month, alleged they received only 62 per cent of their money on Saturday. When they enquired with depot managers on Monday morning, they were allegedly informed that the balance money would be paid after July 10. 

Infuriated, workers belonging to the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) went on a flash strike starting 7 am Monday. Subsequently, workers of Anna Thozhilalar Peravai (ATP), the union affiliated to the ruling AIADMK also entered the strike.   

Hours after the strike was announced, Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar addressed the media. "Full salary could not be dispersed because it was Sunday. The strike was orchestrated by the Opposition," he alleged. Later, talks were held between the administration and unions, and the protest was called off around 12.30 pm. The withheld salary amount was paid by 3 pm.     

K Natarajan, Treasurer of Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), MTC said over Rs 9,000 crore deducted from workers has already been diverted to various to other expenses. "The workers are forced to enter strike because of mismanagement," he rued. Former Transport Minister and DMK leader KN Nehru raised the issue in the House on Monday.

Comments

