17 months after fare hike, MTC is still struggling

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Though it has been 17 months since the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) increased fares, it’s still struggling to clear debts.“Serious measures are required,” says K Natarajan, treasurer of Labour Progressive Federation. “We have been warning since last year that that cutting services would force commuters to consider alternatives. MTC has lost about 13 lakh commuters following the fare hike.”

In January last year, MTC increased the minimum fare of deluxe buses to Rs 13, express to Rs 9 and ordinary to Rs 5. However, the hike has hardly fetched extra revenue. According to policy documents of the Transport Department, the per day collection until January 20 was Rs 2.60 crore and increased marginally to Rs 2.7 to Rs 2.8 crore after fare hike. The patronage had since fallen from 46 lakh to 33 lakh. The steep fall of patronage is attributed to multiple factors, ranging from poor condition of buses to irregular services to rude behaviour of workers and higher fares.

“In early 2018, depot managers indiscriminately converted ordinary buses to express and deluxe ones, resulting in loss of commuters,” says K Anand from Velachery. According to official data, the proportion of over-aged buses in the fleet exceeded 70 per cent last year. A bus operated for more than seven years or runs for more than 60,000 km is considered over-aged. “Before February this year, the MTC had not received new buses for nearly four years. Old buses have increased maintenance costs,” says an office-bearer of the Amma Thozhilar Peravai.



While the MTC was forced to cut services in many routes as some buses are beyond repair, the situation went from bad to worse last year owing to shortage of conductors and drivers. The fleet strength reduced from 3,642 in January last year to 3,264 in June 2019.

The MTC debt is running into Rs 12,000 crore. The union alleges that MTC has no proper records for Rs 9,000 crore deducted from workers towards PF and other benefits. When contacted a senior MTC official said, “We have pasted stickers displaying service type of buses. About 1,238 buses are to be ordinary services. Higher officials have been asked to travel and monitor demand. We have also conducted classes imparting soft skills to conductors.”