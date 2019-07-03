Home Cities Chennai

‘50% dip in new housing projects launched in Chennai’

Southern and Western suburbs record 24 per cent growth in sales

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai has witnessed a whopping 51 per cent decline in launch of new housing projects in the first half of 2019, says real estate major JLL’s national report. Developers in the city have been cautious in launching new projects, despite the government notification clarifying the increase in Floor Space Index. According to the report, ‘Residential Market Update – H1 2019’, developers were focussing on clearing existing inventories in ready to move in and under-construction projects. This added to slowdown in launches. Majority of launches in the first half of 2019 were in the Southern and Western suburbs of the city. 

Micro markets of Navallur, Sholinganallur, Pallikarnai and Medavakkam saw maximum activity in the southern suburbs. The city has witnessed a robust growth in sales, with 7,500 units being sold in the first half of 2019 -- 24 per cent growth compared to the second half of 2018.  

Of the overall sales, 57 per cent happened in the southern sub-markets, followed by western suburbs, which contributed to one-fourth of total sales. Guindy (Mount Poonamallee Road) and Pallikaranai (Medavakkam and Pallavaram-Thoraipakam Road) along with their vicinities have over the past year emerged as the strongest residential hotspots in the city.

The two areas were ranked the best among the 15 other residential hotspots based on connectivity, quality of life and real estate, said Siva Krishnan, JLL’s managing director for Chennai. The report states that top five locations in terms of connectivity were identified as Guindy, Anna Nagar, Tambaram-Vandalur, Manapakkam-Iyappanthangal and Palikaranai.

Guindy, Anna nagar and Tamabaram-Vandalur topped the list as they all have metro or suburban rail stations that are either operational or under construction. Similarly, top five locations identified in terms of good quality of life include Guindy, Manapakkam-Iyappan Thangal, Poonamallee, Sholinganallur and Perambur. The parameters for good quality of life include access to schools, primary healthcare, daily shopping needs, security, law and order, water supply and power besides access to youth friendly facilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp