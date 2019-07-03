‘50% dip in new housing projects launched in Chennai’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai has witnessed a whopping 51 per cent decline in launch of new housing projects in the first half of 2019, says real estate major JLL’s national report. Developers in the city have been cautious in launching new projects, despite the government notification clarifying the increase in Floor Space Index. According to the report, ‘Residential Market Update – H1 2019’, developers were focussing on clearing existing inventories in ready to move in and under-construction projects. This added to slowdown in launches. Majority of launches in the first half of 2019 were in the Southern and Western suburbs of the city.

Micro markets of Navallur, Sholinganallur, Pallikarnai and Medavakkam saw maximum activity in the southern suburbs. The city has witnessed a robust growth in sales, with 7,500 units being sold in the first half of 2019 -- 24 per cent growth compared to the second half of 2018.

Of the overall sales, 57 per cent happened in the southern sub-markets, followed by western suburbs, which contributed to one-fourth of total sales. Guindy (Mount Poonamallee Road) and Pallikaranai (Medavakkam and Pallavaram-Thoraipakam Road) along with their vicinities have over the past year emerged as the strongest residential hotspots in the city.

The two areas were ranked the best among the 15 other residential hotspots based on connectivity, quality of life and real estate, said Siva Krishnan, JLL’s managing director for Chennai. The report states that top five locations in terms of connectivity were identified as Guindy, Anna Nagar, Tambaram-Vandalur, Manapakkam-Iyappanthangal and Palikaranai.

Guindy, Anna nagar and Tamabaram-Vandalur topped the list as they all have metro or suburban rail stations that are either operational or under construction. Similarly, top five locations identified in terms of good quality of life include Guindy, Manapakkam-Iyappan Thangal, Poonamallee, Sholinganallur and Perambur. The parameters for good quality of life include access to schools, primary healthcare, daily shopping needs, security, law and order, water supply and power besides access to youth friendly facilities.