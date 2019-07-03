‘App’solute fitness

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : In an age where everything from banking to commuting to food and grocery delivery is done via apps, it is not surprising that people are resorting to technology to help them with their health goals — be it diet, exercise, motivation or more.“I discovered Noom Coach, which is a diet logging app, through a friend,” says 22-year-old Megha Shankar. “I was constantly told to maintain a food diary by the nutritionist in the gym.

But as crazy as this may sound, carrying around a notebook in my bag and noting down things that I ate was not the most convenient because I used to often put off writing in the diary for the night and that eventually became the next day, and finally get missed out. Having an app on my phone was not only easy but also a fun way to log in my meals because the app is colourful and has interesting features that showed me pictorially the amount of protein, carbohydrates, fats and vitamins and minerals that I was consuming in a day, week and month. That kind of comparative analysis only helps when you’re trying to make more healthy, informed food choices.”

Illustration: amit bandre

Notify and nudge

Even in-built smartphone apps like Google Fit and Samsung Health can help with making people more aware of their physical activity and be more mindful of their food habits and promote healthy habits through push notifications.

“I am someone who is incredibly lazy. I noticed I lacked the motivation to hit the gym,” says Saravana Kumar, who runs an export business in the city. “I chanced upon an app called Remente that helps organise your day better, makes you set goals and sends push notifications at set timings to remind you to do different tasks.

It works because it is like a nudge from your virtual mom to do the right thing. While you may say no the first time, when your mom keeps nagging you through repeated notifications, you eventually give in. And every time I add something to the ‘completed tasks’ list, it gives me a high. Recently, I took the ‘no-sugar challenge’ on the app for a week and I managed to do it successfully. Now I am going to try the one month challenge and see how that goes.”

Something new

These apps are also providing an easy and cost-effective gateway to exploring different types of workouts and diet regimens. “I was never interested in yoga,” says Jayanthi M, a 27-year-old working professional. “I always thought it was boring because even when we were in school and practised yoga, it used to always be something that we yawned our way through. But all that changed when I saw an advertisement online for Asana Rebel.

The name of the app piqued my interest and I downloaded the app. I used the free version of the app for a while and before I knew it, I was hooked to yoga. It prompted me to join a yoga class in my neighbourhood. And while I am not on the app anymore, I have been regularly going for yoga class for the last seven months.”Even for women, period trackers are coming in handy to not only keep a check on when they can expect their period, but also for women looking at having children, to find out the best windows to utilise to try and conceive.

There are apps available to help with mental wellness too. A popular one is ‘Calm’ which has a number of guided meditation talks that are customised to deal with anything from anxiety to sleep disorders.

“I was very sceptical about downloading an app like Calm because often I find these apps to be scams,” says 38-year-old Meenakshi C*, who found herself going into depression after she lost her first child. “My doctor recommended that I download the app to help me with my insomnia. It was hard at first but surprisingly, it really did help in the long run. It calmed my nerves and helped me understand a different perspective. I was happy to take up the paid subscription.”

Expert calls

However, experts believe that while it is beneficial to have apps like this on your phone, one needs to be careful not to do anything that is too extreme. “Calorie counting is fine, but you have to make sure that just because you have 1,500 calories in a day you don’t eat one burger, fries, Coca Cola and one slice of cake through the day, say you have not exceeded your quota and be proud of yourself,” says a nutritionist working at a private hospital.

“You must follow a balanced diet and consult a doctor just to ensure that what you’re doing is not too extreme. Even when it comes to exercise, be aware of what your body can take and push it to the extent that it needs to be pushed. Simply put, don’t attempt headstands in a month if you haven’t done any physical activity in a long time.”*Names changed