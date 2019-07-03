Catch coastal cuisines in Chennai

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Koli gassi from Mangaluru. Meen ellitad from Malabar. Prawn curry from Goa. What’s common between them? These all are iconic delicacies prepared in respective south-western coastal regions of our country. Karavalli at The Gateway Hotel, Residency Road, Bengaluru has been serving these coastal specialties for the past 29 years. Team Karavalli is here at Raintree, Taj Connemara for a pop-up, and Naren Thimmiah, the executive chef who has been with the restaurant since its inception, takes us through the journey behind the curation of the menu.

Taste of home

Karavalli cuisine is inspired by best of the Mangalorean Bunts and Konkanis, Kodavas from Coorg, Malayalees, Calicut Muslims and Syrian Christians of Travancore, Havyaka Brahmins of Vitla and the Portuguese of Goa.

some of the dishes prepared by executive chef

Naren Thimmiah

“The sourcing of these recipes is an adventure on its own. We would gatecrash into weddings and visit locals in their houses. The purpose is to serve the recipes of our mothers and grandmothers. Isn’t it wonderful when the same dish is prepared differently with a variety of locally sourced ingredients across households? There’s no typical trial and error or fusion but only replication of the exact recipes. We even have some of these housewives working at our restaurant. Believe me, our patrons come for the same dish, repeatedly. We’ve stood the test of time with minor innovations here and there,” said the chef.

Seafood calling

We began our meal with a delectable spread of appetisers. We are first served Oggaraneda aritha pundi, which is steamed rice dumplings flavoured with grated coconut and cumin. Then comes the Koli barthad, made of succulent pieces of chicken, pan-fried in a blend of roasted spices and tart flavours of Coorg vinegar. “This is my mother’s recipe. Every curry you taste is distinct because of the combination of locally sourced ingredients. Native spices play a big role in determining the flavour.

Everything is prepared for the day based on demand. Longer the marination, the better the taste. Another highlight is that we use only seasonal species in seafood. Likewise, for the gravy, coconut milk is the base. It is freshly sourced, ground and added to make the gravy thick in consistency. It’s a myth that all Mangalorean dishes are sweet.

We do use local crinkled chillies that lend a unique taste,” said the chef. Among the highlights is patrademade, which is prepared using colocasia leaves wrapped around a of lentils and spices, and pan-roasted. The main accompaniments include neer dosa, sannas (spongy, steamed rice cakes), and idiyappam. We also tried the signature side dishes like allapuzha meen curry. This one’s a must-try. Cubes of seer fish are simmered in a moderately spiced gravy of freshly ground coconut, ginger, and raw mangoes.

Our hearts and tummies are quite filled by the lavish spread but who can refuse kori gassi, which is prepared with tender pieces of chicken cooked with finely ground fresh coconut, byadgi (Karnataka) chillies, coriander, and tamarind. Vegetarians, don’t fret, we assure you the pachakkari stew made using seasonal vegetables, gently simmered in creamy coconut milk is an absolute delight.

And if you are looking for a perfect crescendo to this feast, go for the bebinca — a delightful coconut-based multi-layered Goan specialty served warm with vanilla ice cream. Or, try Dodol, yet another Goan speciality of rice cake cooked gently in coconut milk and jaggery, which is served warm with vanilla ice cream. Karavalli pop-up festival will be held till July 14. A meal for two is priced at `3,500 plus taxes. For details, call: 66000000

What is Karavalli cuisine?

Karavalli cuisine is inspired by best of the Mangalorean Bunts and Konkanis, Kodavas from Coorg, Malayalees, Calicut Muslims and Syrian Christians of Travancore, Havyaka Brahmins of Vitla and the Portuguese of Goa. The recipes were sourced by contacting locals from these area.