Chennai Sindhi Ladies Chapter gets new panel

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Sudha addressed the gathering on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Don’t take pills the moment you get a cold or cough. Rather, find the reason for what is causing the cough,” yoga instructor and gold medalist in yoga, Dr Sudha said while addressing members of the Chennai Sindhi Ladies Chapter on Tuesday during the annual general meeting for a talk on ‘The importance of yoga in everyday life.’ 

She said that according to Ayurveda one must keep the stomach clean, if not it can lead to a number of other issues. “If even after detoxifying the stomach and using kitchen remedies, the problem persists, then you can take medication,” she said. “Keep yourself fit and work on your posture and breathing. These days we have maids to do our chores. If you do your own work, your bones will be strong. Start by sweeping your own room and cooking your own food.” 

She kept the audience of Sindhi women engaged with her exercises interspersed with interesting nuggets of information, often shattering conventional notions of what is right and wrong as far as health is concerned. Leaving the audience gasping after casually speaking about the problems with the current lifestyle and the health issues that are arising as a result of it, Dr Sudha gave the participants simple tips to improve their health. Be it her advice to eat paan leaves with a little chunaa four or five times a week or to eat mangoes during summer, she was an ambassador for eating and living the way our ancestors did.

One of the other highlights of the event was the acceptance speech of the incoming president of the Chapter, Renu Raheja as it was delivered in pure Sindhi. “My mother-in-law wrote this speech for me in sophisticated Sindhi and she passed away a month after that. I want to organise programmes that women of the Chapter can enjoy while also raising the community in Chennai to touch the skies. That is my promise to them. I plan to have events every one-and-a-half months. I’ll kickstart the calendar with Teej festivities,” she said.

Incoming Core Committee
 President: Renu Raheja  Vice- President 1: Bina Asrani  Vice-President 2: Geeta Shroff  Treasurer: Yogeeta Nichani  Secretary: Nisha Narang  Joint Treasurer: Rekha Chugh  Joint Secretary: Malvi Bhatija
Past Presidents
Bharti Ahuja, Jaya Chugh, Uma Wadhwa, Kavitha Lulla
Advisors
Biharilal Ahuja, JC Prakash,
Committee 
Members
Rekha Hemdev, Neetu Lund, Kalpana Chabria, Prathna Lulla. Kanchan Ahuja, Bharti Lulla, Maya Nichani
Special Invitees
Kiran Narang, Aasha Hemdev, Anju Mehra

