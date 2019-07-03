Home Cities Chennai

Diabetic retinopathy leads to blindness

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) says that one in two people with diabetes are unaware that they have diabetic retinopathy, a condition that can ultimately lead to blindness.

By KV Navya
CHENNAI : The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) says that one in two people with diabetes are unaware that they have diabetic retinopathy, a condition that can ultimately lead to blindness. It is estimated that 415 million people are living with diabetes in the world, which is estimated to be 1 in 11 of the world's adult population. CE speaks to Dr M Nivean, academic director and vitreo-retinal surgeon, MN Eye Hospitals, about the condition.

 Dr M Nivean

What is diabetic retinopathy?
It is a diabetes complication that affects the eyes. It is caused by damage to the blood vessels of the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye (retina).

What are the symptoms? 
 At first, diabetic retinopathy may cause no symptoms or only mild vision problems. 
 As the condition progresses, there may be bleeding in the eyes.
 Images may seem smaller or larger than what they are.
 Your vision may have a wavy pattern.
 Blurred vision.
 Dark or empty areas in your vision. 

Who is at risk of diabetic retinopathy?
Anyone who has diabetes can develop diabetic retinopathy. Risk factors include the duration of the disease, blood sugar control, hypertension, pregnancy and smoking/drinking. 

How can you prevent the disease?
 Firstly, keep your blood sugar level in check. Ask your doctor how often you need to test your blood sugar. Frequent measurements may be required in some cases. 
 Make physical activity, a part of your daily routine or at least three days in a week.
 Quit smoking as it can increase the risk of various diabetic complications.
 Pay attention to vision changes and visit a doctor immediately if you experience any symptoms.
 Go for an eye check-up at least once/twice in a year if you are diabetic.

What is the treatment?
 Treatment, which depends largely on the type of diabetic retinopathy you have and how severe it is, is geared to slowing or stopping the progression of the condition.
 In the initial stages of diabetic retinopathy, bleeding can be treated with lasers.
 When the patient starts losing vision, intravitreal injections would be given.
 If the bleeding still does not control and it goes to the final stages, they would require surgery.

