Head to this pop-up to be in vogue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Envogue is here to up the elegance quotient in Chennai with the finest in apparel, accessories and home décor with a festive pop-up that promises to be a delight. The pop-up will feature an exclusive range of designer apparel, jewellery, home decor, rakhi, tarot card readers, kids wear, a variety of baking products, honey and much more.Envogue was the brainchild of Nidhi Chordia who also runs the fashion label Nidhi’s Designer Wear. She said it was meant to be a platform to promote new designers in fashion, lifestyle and home décor. This year, Envogue will be exhibiting in 12 cities in the country.

“Our focus is to bring at least four new and upcoming designers across India,” she said. “Exhibitions in Chennai have gone from being a few to hundreds now, and in this scenario, you have to be focused on your USP. My USP is to provide fashion and products that appeal to the masses and classes. That’s why a majority of the stuff on display at our exhibitions falls in the `1,500 to `20,000 price range so that it is affordable.”

Some of the brands lined up include Henna Lunawat, Dot collection, Sujatha Pai, Samira, Line Inception, Fatiz Bridal Emporio, Guddi creations, B-bling, Brats & Cuties, Mahak Cakes and Bakes, Oi Honey and Nidhi’s very own line Nidhi’s Designer Wear.As a designer, Nidhi has an eye for detail and a pulse on what works for the Chennai shopper. “I have realised that in Chennai, the clothes have to be contemporary,” she said.

“A good three-quarter sleeve, draped dresses, simple boat necks and flared kurtas are the preferred choices here. I do not think the dressing in Chennai is conservative, it is just that women prefer wearing these kinds of clothes. Today, women in Chennai wear saris for its style not out of compulsion.”A total of 25 stalls will be exhibiting their work which will range from semi-casual to occasion wear. She added that there will be two stalls — tarot card reading and access bar — that will provide the perfect introduction to her next event Enchanted Village, which is set to take place in two weeks.

“I believe that Envogue and Enchanted Village go hand-in-hand,” she said. “In today’s day and age, we need both to feel good. Retail therapy is therapy because we have been groomed to feel good when we wear something good. But, what I do with Enchanted Village is to also propagate the idea that regardless of what you wear, you should feel good. That’s why I felt both needed to have designated events for themselves because when we have Enchanted Village as part of Envogue, it often gets missed out in the exhibition.”

So, get ready to deck up your wardrobes and homes and also to pamper yourself with gifts for the festive seasons.Stop by the Summit Hall, Taj Club House, Mount Road, on Friday and Saturday from 10.30 am to 8 pm to experience all that Envogue has to offer.