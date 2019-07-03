Home alone, by choice

Dia Rekhi By

CHENNAI : Nethra Reddy* is 27 years old. She is a finance professional working for an MNC in the city. She is single. Her parents stay in Chennai as well, but she chose to have a place of her own, initially to her parent’s dismay and her family’s horror. “It took them more than a while to understand. I studied in a boarding school and did my Bachelors and Masters degrees abroad. I am used to being fiercely independent. When I moved back to Chennai for my job, it was a huge adjustment for my parents and me because we were not used to living together for such prolonged periods. So I suggested that I find a place of my own, close enough to them and yet giving us all some space.”

Nethra is one of the many young professionals who does not cohabit with her parents despite living in the same city. From joint families to nuclear families, this new phenomenon is changing the family dynamics in the city. Chennaiites are now choosing to stay close to their families but at a mutually acceptable physical and mental distance.

Happily ever after

Nethra’s parents were opposed to the idea — first, because they wanted her to stay with them, and later because “what will people think if they find out that our daughter is in the same city but not living with us.” “I had to drill it into their heads that people will say something regardless of what we do so might as well do something that keeps the peace between us,” she says.

“It’s three years now and it has been a breeze. I drop in for dinner some days, we spend weekends together. My mother comes home once in a while to spend time with me. It is a set-up that works beautifully for everyone and we’re all a lot happier. My parents can see me being financially and emotionally independent now and have come to terms with the fact that their child has grown up. I think they’re quite proud now. I do the laundry, pay the bills, run a house and even whine about maid problems to my mother. It is pretty satisfying.”

Commuting troubles

While independence and space were Nethra’s reasons for moving out, for 30-year-old K Ganesh, who works for an IT company in Shollinganallur, the decision was purely for convenience. “My house is in Ayanavaram. On average, I used to spend over four or five hours a day commuting to work by bus. It was exhausting.

I found that I did not have any time for myself and it was taking a toll on my health too. A friend of mine then suggested that I move in with him at a rented place near office and it has been the best decision of my life,” he says. It has eased off the pressure of commuting and given him the luxury of engaging in other activities like fitness and having a social life after work, which was missing earlier. “Now, I visit my parents every weekend and find that I am able to spend quality time with them rather than just sleep through the day as I used to earlier,” he shares.

Societal pressure

However, people are yet to come to terms with the concept of working professionals having their own place despite their parents being in the same city. “This is a fairly alien concept to Indian families,” says a Sociology professor at a private college in the city, who did not wish to be named. “Unlike Western countries where children move out and are independent at the age of 18, Indian parents support their children for far longer.

Society views children who don’t stay with their parents as a dysfunctional unit. Hence, the hesitation on the part of parents to let their children stay away from home while in the same city. This takes on a further level of complication for women because traditionally, a woman is supposed to go from her father’s home to her husband’s home. Now, with more women joining the workforce and demanding independence, it is getting hard for society to keep up.”

Women in the city who live alone conceded that the thought of them having their own space was often met with scepticism. “When I told my parents that I wanted to move out, it was an informed decision on my part,” says Nehal Jain,* an advertising professional. “My family is conservative and I found myself not living the life that I wanted to under their roof. It did not go down well with them, but there are certain things that you need to do for yourself. This was one of those things for me. I’m still not on good terms with my parents because they feel I brought shame to the family name by doing this. I wish I could make things better between us, but I don’t regret moving out. It allowed me to live life on my own terms.”

Landlords and brokers too seem sceptical when approached by young women for rentals. “When I was looking for a house, they looked at me like I was a damaged good or something,” says 28-year-old Suchi Jagan,* who works as a professor at a college in the city. “They asked if I had trouble with my parents and when I said there was nothing of that sort, they wanted to know why I was looking for a place then.

Despite telling them that I wanted to stay close to work, their first rule was that I could not have men visit the place. It got me livid as it was clear that they thought the only reason I want to live away from home was so that I could have a clandestine affair.” While Nethra, Suchi, Ganesh and Nehal won the psychological warfare against societal expectations and limitations, there are many who still prefer to stay in the cocoon. After all, the stigma and stereotypes are not easy to cross over.

*Names changed on request