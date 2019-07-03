How to comfort those cramps
CHENNAI : Abdominal or pelvic pain is common at the beginning of the menstrual cycle. Most women experience pain in the lower abdomen and it spreads to the lower back, groin and upper thighs. The symptoms can range in severity depending on the body type and hormonal secretions in an individual’s body. A hot water massage and general exercises are commonly said to relieve pain. Making some changes in diet may also help.
Dr Siddha Varmakalai Aasaan Vijendran, a private practitioner, who has collaborated with Mumbai-based Ekatva Gita, which focuses on spiritual healing, suggests a few home remedies to relieve yourself from menstrual cramps.
Fluids
Drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated. Fresh fruit juice relaxes your stomach. Chamomile or green tea in the evening helps to calm your mind and reduces stress.
Ginger
Remove the skin of ginger. Soak it in honey for some time. Consume this mix to bring a balance in hormones. This also helps with indigestion and gastric issues during cramps.
Sesame seeds
These seeds are one of the highly recommended ingredients to the diet. Take black sesame seeds. Mix it with jaggery and omum or ajwain water. This lukewarm mixture will be light on your stomach and ease the intensity of pain.
Black cumin
Add black cumin seeds to hot water and boil. Strain the mixture. Add one and a half spoon of honey to it. It will regularise periods, work on cramps and help achieve hormonal balance. It helps with weight
reduction, too.
Plain cumin
Add plain cumin seeds to hot water and boil. Strain the mixture. Add one spoon of hing (asafoetida). This clears the digestive system, intestines and relieves you of acidity, which can be the reason for cramps.
Ajwain water
Mix ajwain water and jaggery. Store it in a container. Have it once in a while to ease the pain and keep the body hydrated.
Fruits
Pineapple, papaya and citrus fruits can regularise periods and ease menstrual cramps.
Nuts
Almond, flax seeds and dates help in maintaining blood sugar levels during periods.
Herbal powder
Diferent kinds of herbal grass and seeds can be sourced, dried, powdered and consumed directly or with water. Arugambul or scutch grass and kadukkai or Terminalia chebula are good for period pain.