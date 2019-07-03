How to comfort those cramps 

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Abdominal or pelvic pain is common at the beginning of the menstrual cycle. Most women experience pain in the lower abdomen and it spreads to the lower back, groin and upper thighs. The symptoms can range in severity depending on the body type and hormonal secretions in an individual’s body. A hot water massage and general exercises are commonly said to relieve pain. Making some changes in diet may also help.

Dr Siddha Varmakalai Aasaan Vijendran, a private practitioner, who has collaborated with Mumbai-based Ekatva Gita, which focuses on spiritual healing, suggests a few home remedies to relieve yourself from menstrual cramps.

 Fluids

Drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated. Fresh fruit juice relaxes your stomach. Chamomile or green tea in the evening helps to calm your mind and reduces stress.

 Ginger

Remove the skin of ginger. Soak it in honey for some time. Consume this mix to bring a balance in hormones. This also helps with indigestion and gastric issues during cramps.

 Sesame seeds

These seeds are one of the highly recommended ingredients to the diet. Take black sesame seeds. Mix it with jaggery and omum or ajwain water. This lukewarm mixture will be light on your stomach and ease the intensity of pain.

 Black cumin

Add black cumin seeds to hot water and boil. Strain the mixture. Add one and a half spoon of honey to it. It will regularise periods, work on cramps and help achieve hormonal balance. It helps with weight

reduction, too.

 Plain cumin

Add plain cumin seeds to hot water and boil. Strain the mixture. Add one spoon of hing (asafoetida). This clears the digestive system, intestines and relieves you of acidity, which can be the reason for cramps.

 Ajwain water

Mix ajwain water and jaggery. Store it in a container. Have it once in a while to ease the pain and keep the body hydrated.

 Fruits

Pineapple, papaya and citrus fruits can regularise periods and ease menstrual cramps.

 Nuts

Almond, flax seeds and dates help in maintaining blood sugar levels during periods.

 Herbal powder

Diferent kinds of herbal grass and seeds can be sourced, dried, powdered and consumed directly or with water. Arugambul or scutch grass and kadukkai or Terminalia chebula are good for period pain.