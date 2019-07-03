Measures afoot to release Tamil repository

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Official Language Minister K Pandiarajan informed the Assembly during question hour that the state government was taking steps to release the Tamil repository containing over four lakh words. Responding to a query from S Semmalai of the AIADMK whether the work of coining new words in Tamil was going on, the minister said over four lakh scientific and technical terms had been collected for the Tamil repository which would be much greater than the Oxford English dictionary showcasing only 1.7 lakh words.

The Tamil repository would be of immense help to Tamil aficionados, students and research scholars, Pandiarajan said, adding that a call centre would also be established to answer queries from people regarding new Tamil terms.