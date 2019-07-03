Monsoon care for your Green babies

Veena Nanda By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : This is the time when the scorching heat of summer subsides to pave way for the monsoon clouds. This is the best time to tend to the beautiful plants in your garden. Monsoon is, in fact, a joyous time of year for those who love gardening to see their plants grow faster and bloom in the glory of the rains. It is not only the rains but the fresh and cool breeze blowing all day long during the monsoon season and the humidity in the air that acts as a boon for the plants.

Right care is an essential component if you want your garden to stay healthy. A well-maintained garden will definitely reward you in terms of flourishing flowers and fruits all through the season. So, understanding monsoon care is very important as it needs that extra attention.

Here are a few tips to follow...

Shading plants during monsoon

There is a risk of erosion of fertile top soil in the garden due to heavy rains during the monsoon season. If you live in areas which experience very heavy rainfall, it is better to put up a permanent top cover with either glass or a trellis growing a creeper. For temporary relief, you can put up plastic sheets on top of your plants to prevent the plants from any damage.

Provide support to your plants

Many plants are vulnerable to strong wind, so make sure it is not damaging your plants. If you have some young, slow growing trees or shrubs planted in a garden, provide support to them as strong winds may damage them.

Don’t let your soil or water log

Rainwater may cause your garden soil to erode exposing roots which hamper the growth of the plant. In extreme cases, a plant may start dying. To avoid this, create a barrier around plants so that soil would not erode but remember this barrier should not create water logging condition. Even though a sprinkle of rain is good for your plant, make sure you have well-drained soil and ensure pots are not placed where water tends to log.

Prune your plants

You must prune the infected leaves and branches. You can also prune unwanted excess growths. If branches break due to heavy storms, cut them off.

Insects or pest removal

Garden is likely to catch insects or pests because increased humidity and shelter provided by plants. Literally, remove insects by picking them or use a good insecticide or pesticide to get rid of them.

Thoroughly check your garden

The first step after a storm or heavy wind has passed over a garden, is to thoroughly check your garden for any damage. Take immediate action to rectify the damage so the plant recovers quickly.

Rain water harvesting

Using rain water for watering the plants by storing this water for a few days during the monsoon season is a good idea. For harvesting rain water as a storage for watering plants, one can build small channels through the roof and pathway around the home which can be directed to a tank or reservoir for storing water for gardening purposes.

Another easier way for harvesting rain water is to just fill big buckets kept out in the rain for gardening usage.Gardening is a joy, it is a stress-relieving and mind-freshening activity. Keep your garden healthy, all you need is some dedicated time, love and interest.