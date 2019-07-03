Residents set up rainwater harvesting systems, save water

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai received a much-needed respite from the heat last week. The city was hopeful that the groundwater levels might rise and abate the water crisis, temporarily. Residents who have rainwater harvesting structures in their homes made the most of the rains. According to Srini Swaminathan, it is important to make sure the system is as automatic as possible. “When I was growing up, I used to see my parents running around frantically trying to make sure there were buckets and other vessels to get water. When you are poor, you cannot afford water that costs `1-`3. Here, we have money falling from the sky, why would you not tap into it?,” he shares.

Srini set up the rainwater harvesting system in his house in 2002. It consists of PVC pipes and aluminium roofing to store rainwater. He is able to store 2,000 to 3,000 litres of water during a mild shower, and around 10,000 litres of water during a heavy shower. The excess water is then siphoned into an underground tank. “Irrespective of where one lives, there will always be catchment areas to use, and that system can be established in a cost-effective manner,” he says.

Maintaining these underground tanks and reserve pits are crucial, shares KK Balasubramanian, a member of the Thiruveedhi Amman Kovil Street Residents Association. “When left alone, these reserve pits collect dust and other particles. We also try to track where water stagnates in the neighbourhood and try to construct recharge pits in the area. We work with experts as they know best where to construct these pits, keeping in mind the other pipes and wires underground,” he says.

Community involvement is crucial for the success of a rainwater management system anywhere, adds Balasubramanian. “We need to work together and try to make sure we do things properly. The water is not going to be only for our use, but to replenish the groundwater table as well, which will benefit all of us,”

he says.