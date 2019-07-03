Home Cities Chennai

Residents set up rainwater harvesting systems, save water

Chennai received a much-needed respite from the heat last week.

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai received a much-needed respite from the heat last week. The city was hopeful that the groundwater levels might rise and abate the water crisis, temporarily. Residents who have rainwater harvesting structures in their homes made the most of the rains. According to Srini Swaminathan, it is important to make sure the system is as automatic as possible. “When I was growing up, I used to see my parents running around frantically trying to make sure there were buckets and other vessels to get water. When you are poor, you cannot afford water that costs `1-`3. Here, we have money falling from the sky, why would you not tap into it?,” he shares.

Srini set up the rainwater harvesting system in his house in 2002. It consists of PVC pipes and aluminium roofing to store rainwater. He is able to store 2,000 to 3,000 litres of water during a mild shower, and around 10,000 litres of water during a heavy shower. The excess water is then siphoned into an underground tank. “Irrespective of where one lives, there will always be catchment areas to use, and that system can be established in a cost-effective manner,” he says.

Maintaining these underground tanks and reserve pits are crucial, shares KK Balasubramanian, a member of the Thiruveedhi Amman Kovil Street Residents Association. “When left alone, these reserve pits collect dust and other particles. We also try to track where water stagnates in the neighbourhood and try to construct recharge pits in the area. We work with experts as they know best where to construct these pits, keeping in mind the other pipes and wires underground,” he says.

Community involvement is crucial for the success of a rainwater management system anywhere, adds Balasubramanian. “We need to work together and try to make sure we do things properly. The water is not going to be only for our use, but to replenish the groundwater table as well, which will benefit all of us,” 
he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rainwater harvesting system
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp