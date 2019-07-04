Beauty treatment gets a new address in Chennai

By Express News Service

We are pleased with the response we have received for the Marie Claire Salons in India. All salons will be established in malls, high street zones and premium retail hubs drawing huge footfalls and we are looking forward to achieving a sizable market share for Marie Claire for the beauty business in India,” said Roberto Bre, head of Marie Claire Paris, Brand Development, India, at the launch of the first Marie Claire Paris Salon in Chennai on Radhakrishnan Salai on Wednesday. Marie Claire Paris, the exclusive French lifestyle brand, forayed into the Indian beauty and wellness sector with the launch of its salons and wellness centres in various parts of the country.

The salon has been brought to the country by B2C Network, the exclusive licensee for Marie Claire Paris Salon, Salon and Wellness, Just Nails and IIWA. “We are proud to launch Chennai’s first Marie Claire Salon at RK Salai,” said Vandana Bhardwaj, managing director and spokesperson of B2C Network. “The salon, providing unique blend of product and expertise, offered an array of some best-in-class services including hair care rituals, skin rejuvenation and wedding makeup for customers looking for peaceful pampering by internationally trained staff.” She said that the beauty business is booming in India and it was a calculated decision to venture into Chennai as “it is huge market.”

The salon hopes to open about 15 branches in the city in about four years. “Venturing into the Chennai market was a natural choice,” she said. “It is a huge market with a lot of big, good brands that have already established themselves. It is also a market that every brand looks forward to catering to because the people love to experiment and enjoy being exposed to different experiences.” She said that the while each salon is unique in it’s own way, Marie Claire Paris’ USP was their customer service. “We give our staff soft skills training,” she said.

“While the beauticians are good in whatever they do, we make them understand that they are much more than that. We teach them the importance of engaging with the client, entertaining them, being outspoken, having a strong command over what they do and the importance of discipline. This way we teach them management as well.”

A unique feature that would set the salon apart was that it would provide international quality service at very reasonable and affordable rates. “People think the treatments would be expensive because we are an international brand but that is not true,” she said. “Customers will find value for money and be satisfied because the quality is very good. I personally recommend the skin and nail treatments and would say you can head to a Marie Claire salon for funky hair cuts and a good hair colouring experience too.”