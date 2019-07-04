Bringing a spin onto the pitch

SP Kirthana By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Abandoned by his family due to his disability and having lost his medical scholarship due to lack of funds just one year before graduation, Y Vinodh Babu turned to cricket for solace. “I was fond of cricket since I was young. I came to know about wheelchair cricket in 2006 while there was a selection for the Indian wheelchair cricket team in Agra. I took part in the practice sessions at Agra for seven days and was qualified to be in the team,” said Babu, who was diagnosed with polio at the age of three.

Babu is the first player with disability from Tamil Nadu to play for Indian wheelchair cricket team and is part of the SAHAI Para Sports Academy’s wheelchair cricket team, which was formed on June 30 in Coimbatore. The SAHAI Spine Injury Rehabilitation Centre through their efforts to help people with spinal cord injury and polio, launched the Academy in May this year.

Babu won the man of the series title at the Asian Cup Wheelchair Premiere League held in Kathmandu in May this year, and will take part in the Indian Wheelchair Premiere League which will start this month. “When no one was there for me, sport lent its hands for support. It is the same for other people with disability too,” he said.

“We gave physiotherapy and training to people with spinal cord injury as part of their rehabilitation. But, as they began showing a lot of interest in sports, we officially started the Academy and began training them in shot-put, javelin throw, wheelchair racing and more. Through our efforts, Manoj Kumar S participated in the Para-Athletics Championship for wheelchair racing held in North Africa in April this year and won the silver in 100 metres and 200 metres categories,” said Palanisamy R, physiotherapist and cricket coach of the academy.

Kumar’s achievements sent a surge of confidence through the minds of sports enthusiasts with disability in Coimbatore. After some research, Palanisamy discovered that there were no strong wheelchair cricket teams from Tamil Nadu, and thus began recruiting players for the team.

The Academy invited people with spinal cord injury and polio to begin their training at Nehru Stadium, Coimbatore. An invitation was sent to all rehabilitation centres in the city inviting those interested in the programme. Now, the Academy is coaching around 16 players and has formed a team of 11 players based on their ability.

The team practices from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm at the synthetic tracks at Nehru Stadium. They work on wheelchair speed, bowling, batting and physical fitness daily. “I was affected by polio when I was one and a half years old. I have always wanted to involve myself in sports, but was unable to due to my disability. I approached many sports people and academies to play cricket but was rejected. I joined the team here and started practice. I feel happy now that I can play and show my talent. Sports gave me the confidence to move better in life despite disability,” said 30-year-old Mohammed Shanil.