Cementing joys

CHENNAI: When Amruta Varshini purchased a cactus plant from a flea market, she was looking for alternate materials that are used to make pots. Terracotta produced waste and required maintenance, and ceramic was expensive. She chanced upon a bag of cement at her house and decided to make planters using it by watching YouTube videos. “Cement is not eco-friendly but the components that go into its making are natural. Likewise, it’s not a sustainable alternative but it isn’t harmful either. My perspective about materials started changing after opting cement for all my craft items. It’s hard and doesn’t break even when dropped from a height.

It doesn’t require maintenance or cleaning, and it absorbs moisture. Once you place the plant, it’s safe,” says Amruta who works as an assistant architect at a private firm in the city. What started out as a hobby in October 2018, developed into a passion. Amruta makes keychains, magnets, fruit bowls, candle holders and planters. Unlike the regular shape of a pot, they come in diamond, hexagon, round and flat, triangular and square shapes. The artist has also displayed her collections at exhibitions in the city. “Turning my passion into my profession happened by chance. I make these items in a corner outside my house. My parents have been supportive despite the mess I leave behind,” she shares. The products are minimalistic, affordable and handmade.

The cement is made into a paste and added to a suitable mould. It’s left to dry for 24 hours. After that, it’s soaked in water for four days. Then sandpaper is used to fine tune it to the desired shape and scrape off unwanted projections. The final stage is to paint designs. “It takes two weeks to deliver a product in perfect shape. I work on them only during weekends when time permits. My profession has taught how important plants are to calm your mind, brighten up your mood, and work as a great design element. The main reason for having planters is to bring about this concept of having green environment at workplace. It adds a bit of quirk to your decor,” she says. Designs are minimal and based on client requirements. Her latest project is a combination of glass and cement. She cuts the glass sourced from bottles, test tubes and leftover glass materials.

These are moulded, given a shape and placed inside the planters. This is not only an alternative to plastic but also a decor piece. “The pieces are options for conscious gifting. They work as showpieces and for keeping indoor plants,” she says. Products are priced from `20. For details, call: 7010742393 Instagram page: Greymatters creative