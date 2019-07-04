Home Cities Chennai

Collaborate to create

Bottle planters and light fixtures from Bodhai.

Published: 04th July 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bottle planters and light fixtures from Bodhai. Handcrafted soft cookies from Ricky’s Cookies. Women’s workwear from Volonte India. Around 22 small-scale entrepreneurs will be showcasing their artwork at Backyard’s The Tandem Bike Sale. The market’s concept urges two makers with contrasting styles to work together on a line of products. This is the second edition of their pop-up.
“The intent is to celebrate ideas born from the collision of schools of thoughts and encourage a feeling of mutual appreciation within the maker community. It’s common for two different brands to compete with each other in regular pop-ups. We did not want that and hence came up with this idea for working together. When two people work individually, they have their own comfort zone. But when they come together, the creativity helps in coming up with better designs and ideas,” said Akshaya and Nithya, co-founders of Backyard.

From home decor to stationery and quirky artwork to some great desserts and food, the market has something for everyone. Expect delectable desserts from The Bashful Baker, energy bites from Kalavai, and cold beverages from Akshara’s. “Here, makers from two brands work with each other and come up with unique products. For instance, two food brands can work together and come up with fusion cuisine. Two craft brands can work together and come up with an innovative art piece. Two fashion brands can come up with styling elements. We also permit them to work at Backyard for around three hours a day where they have brainstorming sessions. This also helps them get to know each other better,” said the co-founders. 

Art collectors and people who love stationery, look out for an interesting line-up of brands. Illustrated notebooks from Punchmittai, a printed product line by Chennai Sky, stoneware desk planters by Wallistry, magnets by Odd Trunks, fabric roll-up pencil pouches by Qwerky store, beaded jewellery by The Motley Folk and indo-fusion dreamcatchers by Tvastra Designs and all expected to be at the pop-up, with pocket-friendly and conscious gifting options.

Products are priced from `50. The Tandem Bike Sale is on July 7 from 11 am to 8 pm at Backyard in Adyar

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp