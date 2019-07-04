Collaborate to create

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bottle planters and light fixtures from Bodhai. Handcrafted soft cookies from Ricky’s Cookies. Women’s workwear from Volonte India. Around 22 small-scale entrepreneurs will be showcasing their artwork at Backyard’s The Tandem Bike Sale. The market’s concept urges two makers with contrasting styles to work together on a line of products. This is the second edition of their pop-up.

“The intent is to celebrate ideas born from the collision of schools of thoughts and encourage a feeling of mutual appreciation within the maker community. It’s common for two different brands to compete with each other in regular pop-ups. We did not want that and hence came up with this idea for working together. When two people work individually, they have their own comfort zone. But when they come together, the creativity helps in coming up with better designs and ideas,” said Akshaya and Nithya, co-founders of Backyard.

From home decor to stationery and quirky artwork to some great desserts and food, the market has something for everyone. Expect delectable desserts from The Bashful Baker, energy bites from Kalavai, and cold beverages from Akshara’s. “Here, makers from two brands work with each other and come up with unique products. For instance, two food brands can work together and come up with fusion cuisine. Two craft brands can work together and come up with an innovative art piece. Two fashion brands can come up with styling elements. We also permit them to work at Backyard for around three hours a day where they have brainstorming sessions. This also helps them get to know each other better,” said the co-founders.

Art collectors and people who love stationery, look out for an interesting line-up of brands. Illustrated notebooks from Punchmittai, a printed product line by Chennai Sky, stoneware desk planters by Wallistry, magnets by Odd Trunks, fabric roll-up pencil pouches by Qwerky store, beaded jewellery by The Motley Folk and indo-fusion dreamcatchers by Tvastra Designs and all expected to be at the pop-up, with pocket-friendly and conscious gifting options.

Products are priced from `50. The Tandem Bike Sale is on July 7 from 11 am to 8 pm at Backyard in Adyar