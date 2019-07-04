Committed to empowerment

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It takes only a fraction of a second for Raji Selvan to befriend someone. She’s a people’s person. This trait has worked in her favour with her invitation business. The Commerce graduate belongs to a business family, and also married into one. Prior to her marriage, she managed her father’s steel business and later supported her husband in his printing business. With 25 years of experience in business, Raji started her own company called Aishwarya Designer Invitation eight years back in Thiruvanmiyur. Word-of-mouth and her amiable nature, both have garnered her patrons over the years. Excerpts from her interview follow.

What is it that you like about being a business woman? I’ve always wanted to be a businesswoman and I like the responsibilities that come along with it. It’s also about providing employment opportunities to others. I have many women working for me and this is a way of empowering them. Being a businesswoman has also taught me to be straightforward and get things done then and there. I don’t mind taking risks. That’s the power of business.

What drew you to the invitation industry and how has it changed? Earlier, people would go for standard designs. They’d come with family and buy for a particular number. Nowadays, the trend has changed. People want variety. Youngsters are choosy and their decision is final. There are many advancements in technology too. We have calligraphy, photo features, e-invites and customisation concepts. We’ve changed our method of working to cater to their needs.

What are your other interests? I’m a big movie buff. I also enjoy cooking for family and trying out new restaurants.

What is your formula for success? My experience has given me confidence. It’s okay to be ambitious as long as you think you deliver the order on time. If I commit a word, I’d stick to it and ensure my employees turn in their best too. The way our business works is such that we need to have a positive ambiance. Sentiments matter here more. I try my best to make patrons feel at home.

Compare yourself at work versus home? I’m a businesswoman and act like one at both the places. My professional skills have helped me with simple decision-making at home. Likewise, I love having people around me. This helped me connect with clients. One skill helps another.

How have you evolved? You need to update yourself with advancements, right? I’ve become tech-savvy and I’m also comfortable with millennials. People say that I’m adaptable. This is the reason I’m able to establish rapport with all age groups easily.

What is your life philosophy? I take life as it comes. I don’t have a plan or particular interest. If a friend calls me for dinner or shopping, I go immediately. It’s all about being there for one another and enjoying every moment.

What are your future plans? I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant. My husband and I are also planning to get back to the roots — agriculture. We have paddy fields in our village near Thanjavur. We will very soon get into organic farming.