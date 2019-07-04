Home Cities Chennai

Committed to empowerment

Raji Selvan, the founder of Aishwarya Designer Invitation, gets candid about the way being a businesswoman has impacted all aspects of her life

Published: 04th July 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

With 25 years of experience in business, Raji started Aishwarya Designer Invitation eight years ago

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  It takes only a fraction of a second for Raji Selvan to befriend someone. She’s a people’s person. This trait has worked in her favour with her invitation business. The Commerce graduate belongs to a business family, and also married into one. Prior to her marriage, she managed her father’s steel business and later supported her husband in his printing business. With 25 years of experience in business, Raji started her own company called Aishwarya Designer Invitation eight years back in Thiruvanmiyur. Word-of-mouth and her amiable nature, both have garnered her patrons over the years. Excerpts from her interview follow.

What is it that you like about being a business woman? I’ve always wanted to be a businesswoman and I like the responsibilities that come along with it. It’s also about providing employment opportunities to others. I have many women working for me and this is a way of empowering them. Being a businesswoman has also taught me to be straightforward and get things done then and there. I don’t mind taking risks. That’s the power of business.

What drew you to the invitation industry and how has it changed? Earlier, people would go for standard designs. They’d come with family and buy for a particular number. Nowadays, the trend has changed. People want variety. Youngsters are choosy and their decision is final. There are many advancements in technology too. We have calligraphy, photo features, e-invites and customisation concepts. We’ve changed our method of working to cater to their needs.

What are your other interests? I’m a big movie buff. I also enjoy cooking for family and trying out new restaurants.

What is your formula for success? My experience has given me confidence. It’s okay to be ambitious as long as you think you deliver the order on time. If I commit a word, I’d stick to it and ensure my employees turn in their best too. The way our business works is such that we need to have a positive ambiance. Sentiments matter here more. I try my best to make patrons feel at home.

Compare yourself at work versus home? I’m a businesswoman and act like one at both the places. My professional skills have helped me with simple decision-making at home. Likewise, I love having people around me. This helped me connect with clients. One skill helps another.

How have you evolved? You need to update yourself with advancements, right? I’ve become tech-savvy and I’m also comfortable with millennials. People say that I’m adaptable. This is the reason I’m able to establish rapport with all age groups easily.

What is your life philosophy? I take life as it comes. I don’t have a plan or particular interest. If a friend calls me for dinner or shopping, I go immediately. It’s all about being there for one another and enjoying every moment.

What are your future plans? I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant. My husband and I are also planning to get back to the roots — agriculture. We have paddy fields in our village near Thanjavur. We will very soon get into organic farming.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp