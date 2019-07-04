Home Cities Chennai

e-Beat to monitor railway police during journeys

 To ensure that police personnel in trains remain vigilant during night journey, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has launched an e-beat system to monitor their movement on real-time basis.

Published: 04th July 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure that police personnel in trains remain vigilant during night journey, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has launched an e-beat system to monitor their movement on a real-time basis. The initiative was taken after repeated complaints that police are not seen in coaches during night travel. 

The e-beat system was recently launched in four trains — Nilgiri, Cheran, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad Express — operated from the MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. Incidentally, these trains are operated in the Chennai-Jolarpettai-Salem section, where robbers have struck at night over the past few years.

Though the railway police apprehended a few persons, the Katpadi-Salem section remains vulnerable due to its close proximity to border States.

“Under the new system, QR electronic code cards are pasted at three to four locations in the train. An on-board constable has to scan the code at regular intervals. The time of visit will get recorded in the application installed in his phone and will be transferred to the control room server,” V Balakrishnan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Railways, told Express. “The constable has to scan it at least three to four time per shift. This will ensure that police cover all compartments throughout the journey. Based on the success, we will to adopt the system in all trains.”

According to sources, two personnel — either from the RPF or from railway police — are deployed for patrolling in all night trains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GRP e-beat
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp