Home Cities Chennai

Musicians render songs to please the rain God

Ample amount of rain is required to replenish our water reserves, as well as the underground water table.

Published: 04th July 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Around 160 musicians and 200 accompanying musicians performed  R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ample amount of rain is required to replenish our water reserves, as well as the underground water table. Locals are at their wits end, but Carnatic musicians have devised an interesting method to lift the city’s spirits.

The Global Carnatic Musician’s Association organised a prayer for rains titled Megha Raga Varshini at Sringeri Sri Saradha Temple, T Nagar on Tuesday. The event saw over 160 musicians and 200 accompanying musicians come together to send out positive vibrations for rain. The prayer was held from 9 am to 9 pm. Among those performing were Sudha Raghunathan, president of the Association, Bombay Jayashree, regional secretary Nityashree Mahadevan, and Ranjani-Gayatri.

“The purpose and intent of this event was more of a prayer. We are musicians, and our medium is music. We prayed to the God of rains to bless our city, and to show our part for the cause by putting out positive vibrations into the universe,” said Mahadevan, adding that while water scarcity was not an uncommon occurrence in the city, this year it has affected the lives of many.

Sharing a few of the techniques practised in her household, Mahadevan said that she practises rainwater harvesting, reduces the amount of water for domestic purposes, and fixes leaking pipes immediately to avoid any wastage of water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rain God water crisis chennai
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp