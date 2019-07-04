Musicians render songs to please the rain God

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ample amount of rain is required to replenish our water reserves, as well as the underground water table. Locals are at their wits end, but Carnatic musicians have devised an interesting method to lift the city’s spirits.

The Global Carnatic Musician’s Association organised a prayer for rains titled Megha Raga Varshini at Sringeri Sri Saradha Temple, T Nagar on Tuesday. The event saw over 160 musicians and 200 accompanying musicians come together to send out positive vibrations for rain. The prayer was held from 9 am to 9 pm. Among those performing were Sudha Raghunathan, president of the Association, Bombay Jayashree, regional secretary Nityashree Mahadevan, and Ranjani-Gayatri.

“The purpose and intent of this event was more of a prayer. We are musicians, and our medium is music. We prayed to the God of rains to bless our city, and to show our part for the cause by putting out positive vibrations into the universe,” said Mahadevan, adding that while water scarcity was not an uncommon occurrence in the city, this year it has affected the lives of many.

Sharing a few of the techniques practised in her household, Mahadevan said that she practises rainwater harvesting, reduces the amount of water for domestic purposes, and fixes leaking pipes immediately to avoid any wastage of water.